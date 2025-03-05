Nine students were discovered dismembered by the side of a Mexican highway after going missing on vacation

The bodies of nine students who went missing while on vacation in southern Mexico last month were discovered dismembered on the side of a local highway, with a bag of hands nearby.

The group’s gruesome remains were discovered in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle and beneath a blood-splattered tarp in San Jose Miahuatlan, near the border between Puebla and Oaxaca in Mexico.

Four of the bodies were found in the trunk, with the remaining five under the tarp.

A bag containing eight pairs of hands was discovered at the scene, with two more hands still in the trunk, according to Periodico Central.

According to El Financiero, the bodies of four women and five men ranging in age from 19 to 30 had bullet wounds and signs of torture.

The Tlaxcala group was reported missing on February 27 while vacationing on the beaches of Oaxaca.

A dark gray Volkswagen Vento with license plates from neighboring Tlaxcala was discovered Sunday afternoon about 150 miles southeast of Mexico City, according to Periodico Central.

Most of the victims have been identified, including Angie Lizeth, Leslie, Brenda Mariel, Jacqueline Ailet, Noemi Yamileth, Raul Emmanuel, Ruben Antonio, and Rolando Armando.

The ninth victim has yet to be identified.

No suspects have been identified, but the Puebla Attorney General’s Office said it is working with colleagues in Tlaxcala and Oaxaca to find the killers.

Periodico Central reported that video surveillance footage taken on February 24 shows the vehicle driving along the Atlixcayotl highway near the town of Atlixco, about 90 miles west of where the students’ remains were discovered.

“So far, I am unable to provide information. Idamis Pastor Betancourt, the head of Puebla’s State Attorney General’s Office, told a press conference Monday that there are lines of investigation, but he could not reveal them due to confidentiality.

“All relevant investigations are being conducted. When we receive a response and the investigation is completed, we will be able to provide additional information,” the official added.

According to Semafor, Mexico had 30,000 murders in 2023, making it the most violent year in recent memory.

Many of the killings were related to the drug trade.

