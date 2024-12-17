Nine States Are Shaken by Simultaneous Earthquakes

This weekend, nine states in the United States—California, Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Texas, Kansas, Alaska, New Mexico, and Washington—experienced earthquakes at the same time.

These shocks came after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Northern California the previous week, which prompted a tsunami warning. This string of seismic incidents has sparked fears among individuals who live near fault lines.

A representative for the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reassured people, saying, “A temporary increase or decrease in seismicity is part of the normal fluctuation of earthquake rates.”

Neither an increase nor a reduction in global seismic activity is a reliable indicator of an impending major earthquake. Fortunately, there was no substantial damage recorded from the recent earthquakes.

