Nicole Kidman (57) has a total Baywatch moment during her bittersweet break with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman looked incredible as she hit the beach in Sydney with her husband Keith Urban and youngest daughter Faith, marking her first Christmas in Australia since the death of her beloved mother.

The Babygirl actress appeared much younger than her 57 years in a skintight wetsuit that hugged her athletic figure as she emerged from the water.

The Australian beauty had a total Baywatch moment, channeling her inner Pamela Anderson as she raced along the sand, shaking water from her strawberry-blonde hair.

Nicole’s sporty surfwear highlighted her well-toned physique. Her tanned legs were on full display in the cropped wetsuit, which included shorts and a long-sleeved top.

The Moulin Rouge star appeared to be wearing minimal makeup for her day at the beach, highlighting her natural beauty with waterproof mascara.

Nicole’s 57-year-old country singer husband Keith and daughter Faith, as well as her brother-in-law Craig Marran, who is married to her sister Antonia Kidman, stayed nearby.

Nicole’s trip Down Under

Nicole and Keith, along with daughters Faith Margaret, 13, and Sunday Rose, 16, have arrived in Sydney ahead of the family celebrations.

The family was photographed arriving at the airport, looking remarkably fresh-faced after their long-haul flight.

While the Kidmans, who split their time between Nashville, New York, Beverly Hills, New South Wales, and Sydney, will be overjoyed to spend Christmas together, this year’s festivities will be clouded by sadness.

This year marks Nicole’s first Christmas without her mother, Janelle, who died in September at the age of 84.

Nicole and Antonia, sisters with an extremely close bond, have relied on one another for support over the last few months.

Nicole learned of her mother’s death just hours before receiving the Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival for her role in Babygirl.

She paid tribute to her late mother Janelle during her award acceptance speech, which was delivered by the film’s director, Halina Reijn.

The speech read: “Today, I arrived in Venice only to learn that my beautiful, brave mother had died.

“I’m shocked, and I need to go see my family, but this award is for her. She shaped, guided, and created me. I am so grateful to be able to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision between life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken.”

Nicole’s Syndey homes

Nicole’s extended family and friends typically gather at the A-lister’s Sydney Harbour penthouse apartment to celebrate the New Year in style.

Keith and Nicole own three lavish apartments in Milsons Point’s Latitude Building, all of which have breathtaking views of the water.

They first bought a $6 million penthouse on the 21st floor, then the penthouse next door for $7 million in 2012, undergoing extensive renovations to create one mega apartment.

