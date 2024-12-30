NFL Week 18 Schedule 2024: Dates, Times, TV Channels, and ‘Sunday Night Football’ Game All Set

A winner-take-all encounter will decide the NFC playoffs in 2024.

Week 18’s schedule, revealed Sunday night, will conclude with the Detroit Lions meeting the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC North title and No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The Lions (13-2) defeated the Vikings (14-2) in Week 7, but the rematch will determine the home-field advantage and first-round bye. The loser will be relegated to the No. 5 seed.

The Baltimore Ravens will play the Cleveland Browns in the afternoon, while the Cincinnati Bengals, who are still fighting for a wild-card position, will play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The full Week 18 schedule:

NFL Week 18 schedule for 2024 season

Saturday, Jan. 4

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

Sunday, Jan. 5

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

