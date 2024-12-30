NFL Week 18 Schedule 2024: Dates, Times, TV Channels, and ‘Sunday Night Football’ Game All Set

A winner-take-all encounter will decide the NFC playoffs in 2024.
Week 18’s schedule, revealed Sunday night, will conclude with the Detroit Lions meeting the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC North title and No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The Lions (13-2) defeated the Vikings (14-2) in Week 7, but the rematch will determine the home-field advantage and first-round bye. The loser will be relegated to the No. 5 seed.
The Baltimore Ravens will play the Cleveland Browns in the afternoon, while the Cincinnati Bengals, who are still fighting for a wild-card position, will play the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The full Week 18 schedule:
NFL Week 18 schedule for 2024 season
Saturday, Jan. 4
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN
Sunday, Jan. 5
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC