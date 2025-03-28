New York Weekend Weather : Rain and wind gusts are expected to disrupt travel in Albany this weekend. Starting Saturday at 2 PM

Albany – Rain returns to the Capital Region this weekend, with Rensselaer and Albany counties bracing for a wet spell beginning Saturday afternoon. The heaviest rain will fall after 2 p.m. Saturday, potentially creating slick driving conditions, particularly along I-90 and I-787.

According to the National Weather Service, there is an 80% chance of rain starting Saturday and continuing into Sunday, with showers expected through Monday night. Expect up to a quarter inch of rain Saturday and more on Sunday. Temperatures will reach 66°F on Saturday before dropping to the low 40s overnight. By Saturday evening, calm winds will shift westward at an 8-mph speed.

Sunday brings more clouds and a high of around 58°F, with a 50% chance of rain during the day and a 60% chance overnight. Commuters and weekend travelers should drive with caution, especially in the late evening when visibility may be reduced.

Monday will continue the rainy pattern, with a 70% chance of showers and a high near 67°F. The wet trend continues into Tuesday night, with conditions beginning to dry midweek.

Five-Day Outlook for Rensselaer and Albany:

