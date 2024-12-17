US News

New York Rent Increase Laws 2024: What Tenants Should Know

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

New York Rent Increase Laws 2024 What Tenants Should Know

New York’s rent increase laws for 2024 have undergone significant changes, particularly affecting tenants in rent-stabilized apartments. Here’s what tenants should know:

Rent Increase Limits

  • Approved Increases: The New York City Rent Guidelines Board has approved rent increases of up to 2.75% for one-year leases and 5.25% for two-year leases. This decision reflects the ongoing housing affordability crisis and rising operational costs faced by landlords.
  • Annual Caps: Rent increases for rent-stabilized apartments are determined annually by the Rent Guidelines Board, which sets specific percentage limits to help maintain affordability for tenants.

Notice Requirements

  • Advance Notice: Landlords must provide advance notice if the rent is set to increase by 5% or more. The notice period varies based on the lease duration:
    • 30 days for tenancies of less than one year
    • 60 days for leases of one to two years
    • 90 days for longer tenancies.

Good Cause Eviction Law

  • New Protections: Effective April 20, 2024, the Good Cause Eviction law provides additional protections for tenants in unregulated (market rate) apartments. This law prevents landlords from evicting tenants without a “good cause” and allows tenants to challenge excessive rent increases in court.

Individual Apartment Improvements (IAIs)

  • IAI Regulations: Landlords can increase rents based on Individual Apartment Improvements (IAIs), but new regulations limit these increases:
    • A cap of $30,000 for IAIs over a 15-year period has been established, with permanent rent increases allowed.
    • For vacant apartments registered in specific years, a higher cap of $50,000 applies, with different amortization rates depending on the size of the building.

Tenant Rights and Resources

  • Determining Rent Stabilization Status: Tenants can check if their apartment is rent-stabilized by reviewing their lease or requesting their rent history from the landlord.
  • Legal Protections: Tenants have the right to challenge unjustified rent increases and can seek assistance from tenant advocacy groups or legal aid organizations if they believe their rights are being violated.

These changes reflect ongoing efforts to balance the needs of tenants facing rising living costs with landlords’ requirements to maintain their properties amidst increasing expenses. Tenants are encouraged to stay informed about their rights and available resources as these laws take effect.

Sources: 

  1. https://www.fox5ny.com/news/nyc-rent-hike-final-vote-2024
  2. https://www.steadily.com/blog/rent-increase-laws-regulations-new-york-ny
  3. https://rentguidelinesboard.cityofnewyork.us/resources/faqs/rent-increases/

For You!

Won't be good for a long time' Community reeling after two killed and two critically injured as young shooter opens fire at Christian school

Won’t be good for a long time’: Community reeling after two killed and two critically injured as young shooter opens fire at Christian school

Two teenagers died and sister was critically injured in a car crash with suspected shoplifters

Two teenagers died and sister was critically injured in a car crash with suspected shoplifters

Indiana man who murdered brother, 3 others will be put to death in the state's first execution in 15 years

Indiana man who murdered brother, 3 others will be put to death in the state’s first execution in 15 years

Police in Ohio launched a homicide investigation after the bodies of three women were discovered in the home

Police in Ohio launched a homicide investigation after the bodies of three women were discovered in the home

Fiji Court Decides Memphis man is guilty of killing his wife while on their honeymoon

Fiji Court Decides: Memphis man is guilty of killing his wife while on their honeymoon

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

Recommend For You

Donald Trump

Who Is Eligible for a $5,000 Stimulus Payment? Here’s What You Need to Know

Donald Trump

How California Residents Can Claim the $725 Payment – Step by Step Guide

Donald Trump

Dollar Tree Plans Major Changes Ahead of Donald Trump’s Return – What to Expect

Donald Trump

$1,312 Stimulus Payment Before Christmas – Who Qualifies and When Will It Be Sent?

Donald Trump

Can a Knee Replacement Increase Your VA Disability Rating? A Simple Guide

Donald Trump

Florida SNAP Payments for December – Who Is Set to Receive Benefits This Week?

Donald Trump

Housing Problems in the U.S. Sparked by Retirees’ Decisions – Who Will Be Impacted?

Donald Trump

Avoid These Mistakes With Your Monthly Social Security Benefits – They Could Leave You Broke

Donald Trump

Experts Confirm – Ideal Age to Apply for Social Security Benefits Starting January 1, 2025

Donald Trump

Will the Social Security Fairness Act Remove Payout Limits? Here’s What the Bill Actually Says

Donald Trump

How Long Does It Take to Pay Off a Student Loan? The Surprising National Average

Donald Trump

How the CPI Will Impact Your Pension in 2025 – Increases in Retirement and Non Contributory Disability Benefits

Leave a Comment