New York expands access to fluoride treatments for children

Improving Pediatric Dental Care

A new piece of legislation signed into law in New York would increase children’s access to fluoride treatments, making preventive dental care more accessible.

The law now authorizes registered dental assistants and licensed practical nurses to administer topical fluoride varnish to children’s teeth, increasing the number of certified practitioners who may provide this vital treatment.

By expanding the pool of providers, the state hopes to boost the availability of fluoride treatments and promote pediatric oral health throughout New York.

Fluoride’s Role in Preventing Cavities

Fluoride has been shown to help prevent cavities by strengthening tooth enamel and increasing its resistance to decay. Many children rely on fluoride treatments to maintain good dental hygiene and avoid tooth decay, which is a major health concern for youngsters.

The new regulation aims to increase the availability of these therapies, allowing more youngsters to benefit from fluoride’s preventive properties.

Addressing Health Disparities

This legislation, S.9308A/A.7402B, is a crucial step toward improving oral health for all children, especially those in underserved regions.

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez, a staunch supporter of the law, underlined its significance in tackling health disparities: “Dental problems should never impede a child’s health or achievement. This legislation ensures that more children, regardless of their circumstances, may receive the preventive care they require.

A Step Toward Better Access

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes commended the law’s potential to boost children’s overall health, saying, “Good dental health is a critical component of overall health, and I will continue to explore ways to ensure that as many children as possible receive fluoride treatments.”

With the passing of this law, New York is taking significant measures to reduce barriers to dental care and ensuring that all children have the opportunity to keep healthy teeth and gums.

