US local news

New York expands access to fluoride treatments for children

By Lucas

Published on:

New York expands access to fluoride treatments for children

Improving Pediatric Dental Care

A new piece of legislation signed into law in New York would increase children’s access to fluoride treatments, making preventive dental care more accessible.

The law now authorizes registered dental assistants and licensed practical nurses to administer topical fluoride varnish to children’s teeth, increasing the number of certified practitioners who may provide this vital treatment.

By expanding the pool of providers, the state hopes to boost the availability of fluoride treatments and promote pediatric oral health throughout New York.

Fluoride’s Role in Preventing Cavities

Fluoride has been shown to help prevent cavities by strengthening tooth enamel and increasing its resistance to decay. Many children rely on fluoride treatments to maintain good dental hygiene and avoid tooth decay, which is a major health concern for youngsters.

The new regulation aims to increase the availability of these therapies, allowing more youngsters to benefit from fluoride’s preventive properties.

Addressing Health Disparities

This legislation, S.9308A/A.7402B, is a crucial step toward improving oral health for all children, especially those in underserved regions.

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez, a staunch supporter of the law, underlined its significance in tackling health disparities: “Dental problems should never impede a child’s health or achievement. This legislation ensures that more children, regardless of their circumstances, may receive the preventive care they require.

A Step Toward Better Access

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes commended the law’s potential to boost children’s overall health, saying, “Good dental health is a critical component of overall health, and I will continue to explore ways to ensure that as many children as possible receive fluoride treatments.”

With the passing of this law, New York is taking significant measures to reduce barriers to dental care and ensuring that all children have the opportunity to keep healthy teeth and gums.

SOURCE

For You!

For the first time, squirrels were witnessed hunting and killing tiny creatures

For the first time, squirrels were witnessed hunting and killing tiny creatures

Last week, unemployment claims in California declined

Last week, unemployment claims in California declined

Florida is winning the political battle against California as Trump takes office

Florida is winning the political battle against California as Trump takes office

Bird flu California announces a state of emergency, as the United States sees its first severe human case

Bird flu: California announces a state of emergency, as the United States sees its first severe human case

Police said a drunk driver crashed into two SJPD patrol cars

Police said a drunk driver crashed into two SJPD patrol cars

Lucas

Recommend For You

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024 Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024: Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

30,000 Children Lose Social Security Benefits: What’s Happening?

Social Security Benefits: A Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities

Social Security COLA Increase and Payment Dates for November 2024

SSDI Payments in November 2024: When Will Your Benefits Arrive?

Maximize Your Social Security Payments in 2025 with These Easy Tips

Leave a Comment