New Tax Refunds on the way: Find out when the IRS will send your 2025 stimulus check

The time of year when a citizen of the United States can receive a stimulus check from the IRS via the Tax Refund is unquestionably a good one. And the fact is that receiving a Tax Refund for some of the taxes we have paid can solve more than one economic problem.

Even so, it is true that when we file our tax return, we should not expect to receive a tax refund from the IRS right away, as it is dependent on a number of factors. It is critical not only to send our documentation on a specific day, but also to ensure that it is properly formatted.

But it is true that there are some more or less established dates that determine when we will be able to receive the Tax Refund as long as all the documents are in order and the IRS has accepted our Tax Return.

When do the 2025 IRS Tax Refunds arrive?

Remember that we still have a long time to send our tax returns to the IRS, as the tax season will end on April 15th, 2025. Not to mention that there may be an extension to allow us to send the documentation until October, more or less, though these extension dates are not entirely confirmed.

Regardless, if we have already filed our tax return, we may be able to receive our refund soon. Depending on when we submitted it, we may receive it sooner or later. To accomplish this, it is advisable to follow these guidelines for when to expect your IRS stimulus check:

January 27: direct deposit could be around due on February 17

January 28: direct deposit could be around due on February 18

January 29: direct deposit could be around due on February 19

January 30: direct deposit could be around due on February 20

January 31: direct deposit could be around due on February 21

February 1: direct deposit could be around due on February 22

February 2: direct deposit could be around due on February 23

February 3: direct deposit could be around due on February 24

February 4: direct deposit could be around due on February 25

February 5: direct deposit could be around due on February 26

February 6: direct deposit could be around due on February 27

February 7: direct deposit could be around due on February 28

February 8: direct deposit could be around due on March 1

February 9: direct deposit could be around due on March 2

February 10: direct deposit could be around due on March 3

February 11: direct deposit could be around due on March 4

February 12: direct deposit could be around due on March 5

February 13: direct deposit could be around due on March 6

February 14: direct deposit could be around due on March 7

February 15: direct deposit could be around due on March 8

February 16: direct deposit could be around due on March 9

February 17: direct deposit could be around due on March 10

However, keep in mind that these dates are only guidelines. This does not imply that all Americans can receive their IRS Tax Refund payment on the dates specified on this calendar, as there are numerous other factors to consider.

