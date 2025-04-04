New Social Security payment with COLA increase on April 9: these are the beneficiary retirees

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will make a new round of payments on Wednesday, April 9, providing additional financial assistance to millions of retirees.

These payments include the 2.5% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA), which went into effect in January 2025 and is intended to help recipients offset rising inflation and living costs.

This adjustment is automatically included in monthly payments and does not require any action from recipients.

April’s payment is intended for a specific group of retirees born between the first and tenth of any month who began receiving Social Security benefits at the age of 62. It is part of the SSA’s ongoing efforts to maintain purchasing power during times of economic uncertainty.

Who Will Receive the April 9 Social Security Payment?

According to the SSA’s payment calendar, the April 9 disbursement is reserved for people born between the first and tenth of the month. In 2025, the maximum benefit for a 62-year-old retiree is $2,831 per month, though the exact amount varies depending on the individual’s lifetime earnings and retirement age.

Retirees who delay benefits until they reach full retirement age (67) or even 70 can receive significantly higher payments. This tiered benefit system is intended to improve the long-term viability of the Social Security program and to encourage delayed retirement whenever possible.

What’s New with Social Security in 2025?

In addition to the ongoing COLA increase, 2025 will see significant changes to the Social Security system. Notably, the taxable earnings cap has been increased to $176,100, affecting higher-income earners who continue to pay into the system.

Furthermore, incremental changes to the full retirement age are being implemented. These changes reflect the program’s strategic response to changing demographic and economic conditions, as well as efforts to ensure its long-term viability.

As the April 9 payment date approaches, beneficiaries can expect their monthly deposit to reflect the broader efforts to keep Social Security strong and relevant in today’s economy.