New Social Security amounts 2025: up to $5,108 for retirees at age 70

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will pay out benefits to nearly 70 million Americans this month, including retirees, survivors, and people with disabilities.

The schedule, which begins this week, incorporates changes resulting from the Social Security Fairness Act, which was passed in December 2023. Payments will be assigned on specific dates based on the type of benefit and the beneficiary’s profile.

On April 1, 2025, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will begin disbursing Supplemental Security Income (SSI) to older adults, people with visual or functional disabilities, and those with limited financial resources.

This assistance, which is typically provided at the beginning of each month, aims to ensure financial stability for vulnerable groups. The maximum individual amount in 2025 is $967, while couples can receive up to $1,450.

Social Security retiree payments begin on April 3: Is that date for you?

Retirement payments received prior to May 1997 will be processed on April 3. This group includes beneficiaries who also receive SSI, which simplifies distribution. The SSA recommends waiting three business days after the scheduled date to report delays, excluding weekends and federal holidays like Memorial Day.

For retirees who do not belong to the previous group, the dates depend on their day of birth:

April 9: born between the 1st and 10th of any month.

born between the 1st and 10th of any month. April 16: born between the 11th and the 20th.

born between the 11th and the 20th. April 23: born between the 21st and 31st.

The maximum amounts vary depending on retirement age: 4,018 for those who retire at full age, 2,831 at age 62, and $5,108 if you wait until age 70. Exact values ​​are calculated considering work history and contributions.

Some retirees will receive extra payments in April: here’s why

The Social Security Fairness Act, signed by President Biden, repeals two rules that reduced benefits for retirees with pensions from employers excluded from the system, such as firefighters, police officers, and educators.

The measure affects 3.2 million people, including widows and spouses. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reports that many people will receive a one-time retroactive payment for accrued benefits in March 2025.

Starting April, the monthly increases will be permanent:

$360 average for retirees.

average for retirees. $700 for beneficiary spouses.

for beneficiary spouses. $1,190 for affected widowers.

Complex cases requiring manual review may take up to a year to resolve. The SSA encourages you to contact them if the April payment equals the March payment and is thought to be included in the law.

If you have any questions or complaints, you can contact the SSA by phone or visit your local Social Security office. They will undoubtedly identify the source of any errors.

