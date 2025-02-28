US News

New Mexico Rent Increase Laws 2025: What Tenants Should Know

In 2025, New Mexico’s rent increase laws continue to provide landlords with significant flexibility while offering some protections for tenants. Here’s what tenants should know:

Notice Requirements

Landlords in New Mexico must provide written notice before increasing rent:

  • For month-to-month leases: 30 days’ notice is required
  • For fixed-term leases: 30 days’ notice before the lease expires
  • For tenancies shorter than one month: Notice period equals the rental payment period (e.g., 7 days for week-to-week tenancies)

Rent Increase Limits

New Mexico does not have statewide rent control:

  • There is no legal cap on how much landlords can raise rent
  • Landlords can increase rent by any amount they choose
  • Local rent control measures are prohibited by state law

However, landlords cannot raise rent during the middle of a lease term unless specified in the lease agreement.

Frequency of Increases

While there are no legal restrictions on how often rent can be increased, landlords must provide proper notice each time.

Tenant Protections

Although New Mexico lacks rent control, tenants have some protections:

  • Rent increases cannot be discriminatory or retaliatory
  • Tenants have the right to receive proper notice before any increase
  • Rent can only be raised at the end of a lease term, not during it (unless specified in the lease)

New Mobile Home Rent Stabilization

A new law affecting mobile home residents will take effect on July 1, 2025:

  • Rent increases will be limited to 3% from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026
  • After this period, annual increases will be capped at 5%
  • Landlords can only raise rent once in a 12-month period

What Tenants Can Do

If faced with a rent increase, tenants can:

  • Review their lease agreement for any specific terms related to rent increases
  • Ensure the landlord has provided proper written notice
  • Negotiate with the landlord if the increase seems unreasonable
  • Seek legal aid if they believe their rights have been violated

Remember, while landlords have significant latitude in raising rent, they must still comply with fair housing laws and cannot increase rent for discriminatory or retaliatory reasons.

