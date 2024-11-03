New McAlister’s Deli in Owosso: Get Free Tea for First 100 Customers!

McAlister’s Deli has recently opened a new restaurant in the Owosso area, and it’s exciting news for local residents! This popular deli chain is known for its delicious sandwiches, fresh salads, and sweet tea.

To celebrate this new location, McAlister’s Deli is offering a special promotion for the first 100 customers. Let’s dive into the details of what this new restaurant has to offer and how you can take part in the celebration!

What to Expect at McAlister’s Deli

At the new McAlister’s Deli in Owosso, customers can expect a cozy and welcoming atmosphere perfect for dining in or grabbing a quick meal. The menu features a variety of options, including:

Sandwiches: Choose from classic favorites like the Club, Turkey Melt, and French Dip.

Choose from classic favorites like the Club, Turkey Melt, and French Dip. Salads: Fresh salads are made daily, with options like the Southwest Chicken Salad and the Garden Salad.

Fresh salads are made daily, with options like the Southwest Chicken Salad and the Garden Salad. Soups: Warm up with a cup of hearty soup, including options like Broccoli Cheddar and Chicken Noodle.

Warm up with a cup of hearty soup, including options like Broccoli Cheddar and Chicken Noodle. Sweet Tea: Known for their refreshing sweet tea, this is a must-try drink!

Free Tea for the First 100 Customers

To mark the grand opening, McAlister’s Deli is giving away free sweet tea to the first 100 customers.

This is a great way to welcome the community and get people excited about the new restaurant. If you’re in the area, make sure to get there early to grab your free drink!

How to Get There

The new McAlister’s Deli is located in the Owosso area, making it easily accessible for residents.

Whether you’re looking to grab a quick bite on your lunch break or enjoy a meal with family and friends, this new deli is the perfect spot.

The opening of McAlister’s Deli in the Owosso area is a fantastic addition to the local dining scene.

With a wide variety of tasty food options and the chance to enjoy free sweet tea, it’s an exciting time for food lovers. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to visit this new restaurant and experience what McAlister’s has to offer!