New Jersey declares a state of emergency in seven counties

By Oliver

Published on:

Snow is expected to fall across much of New Jersey as the new week begins on Monday. It appears that South Jersey will get more snow than North Jersey.

Snow can start falling between late Sunday night and early Monday morning. Parts of Burlington and Ocean County could receive up to 8 inches. Some counties further south may see more snow accumulation.

Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency in several New Jersey counties. According to New Jersey.com: “The state of emergency includes Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem counties, effective at 10 p.m.”

Some areas of the Garden State are under a Winter Weather Advisory, and officials are asking the public to assist by ensuring that their vehicles are safe and sound.

Officials are reminding residents that they can help by moving their vehicles out of the way for snowplows to pass. The easier it is to plow streets, the sooner we can return to driving.

According to Patch, “The weather service predicts snow accumulation across New Jersey south of Interstate 195.” According to the forecast, winds are expected to remain below 20 mph throughout the storm.

So, tonight, before you retire for the evening, check on your vehicles to see if they are off the street, and if not, try to move them safely out of the road, if possible.

Oliver

