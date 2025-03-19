New Direct Deposit for retirees aged 62: From $1,200 to $4,000 in a single payment

The United States Social Security retirement payment is delivered to American households on different days of the month. Depending on which group of retirees we belong to, the payment may arrive sooner or later, so it’s a good idea to know which group we belong to so we can mark on the calendar when we will be able to receive each payment that month.

The March cheque is delivered on different days depending on the year of retirement and birthday. As a result, if we have a birthday between the 11th and 20th of any month, we may receive our new retirement payment within the next few days, though we must meet one additional requirement.

In addition, the method of collection also determines whether or not we receive the payment on the same day it is sent out. For this reason, many beneficiaries get their payment today and others have to wait a few more days.

Without a doubt, having all this information helps us to organize the economy of our household, since in many cases retirees have no other source of additional income.

Who receives the new retirement payment?

The new Social Security payments will only benefit retirees in Group 3. This group consists of beneficiaries who meet two basic requirements. If you meet the requirements, the check will be deposited into your checking account shortly.

If you do not meet these requirements, the payment will be delivered on a different day of the month.

To clarify the concept, let’s look at the requirements that we need to meet:

Have been receiving benefits since after May 1997. Have your birthday between the 11th and 20th of any month.

We should add that if we activate Direct Deposit, the payment arrives today. But if we don’t have this collection method, the check with the retirement benefit will arrive in the next few days.

How much will I get from Social Security in March 2025?

The amount you receive is directly related to your employment history. Also, keep in mind that the Fairness Act increased benefits for many beneficiaries, even if many others did not receive an increase.

The maximum payment we can receive in March 2025 is $5,180, but it is difficult to reach that amount. Monthly payments typically range from $1,600 to $3,500.

In the case of collecting the retirement benefit prior to 2025, we can already predict what the cheque will be in March 2025, because the cheque will be identical, with a few exceptions.

