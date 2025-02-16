New $1,650 Direct Deposit payments for Disability retirees

The United States Disability Benefit is one of the most important monthly payments for society as a whole. Thanks to this benefit, thousands of low-income citizens can pay their bills and buy groceries.

While not all disability beneficiaries receive a monthly check, it is true that this group is more vulnerable in many ways, so having a secure payment allows for a much higher quality of life.

And in the coming days, we may discover that, fortunately, one of these groups will receive the new payment sent by Social Security. Those eligible beneficiaries with disabilities will receive the payment within a few days, while the rest will have to wait a little longer.

Direct Deposit payments for Disability Retirees

Thousands of US citizens receive their Social Security payments for the next calendar day directly. To receive this disability payment, we must be in group 3 of retirees. This group 3 includes all types of retirees, so SSDI is not required.

To be eligible for Social Security Group 3, we must meet two conditions:

To have been receiving a Social Security benefit since after May 1997.

To have a birthday between the 11th and the 20th of any given month.

There are no other requirements for receiving this monthly check, so the Administration can send it to our checking account. However, if we do not activate Direct Deposit as our collection method, we will be unable to receive the payment on the same day it is sent, which is February 19th.

Two more Disability payments in February 2025

In addition to the February 19th payment, a disabled citizen may receive another payment before the end of the month. The Social Security Administration makes payments to Group 4 retirees and, finally, to citizens receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Group 4 retirees will receive their payment on February 26th. This group includes retirees who received a check after May 1997, as well as those whose birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of any month. Finally, on February 28th, SSI beneficiaries will receive their payment.

This is the SSI payment for March, but March 1st is a weekend, so the payment is sent on the next working day. It is possible to receive only one SSI check and one retirement payment per month.

It is also important to remember that the amount we receive in disability payments is directly related to our work history. So the payment could be $1,650, less, or more.

Also See:- VA Disability and SSDI payments in February: find out all of sending dates