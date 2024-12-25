Nevada Legislation Beginning in 2025

The new year brings with it new laws. It’s always a good idea to be aware of new laws that will take effect on January 1, because they may affect you. You don’t want to be surprised by new laws. So, let’s look at some new Nevada laws that will go into effect in 2025 to give you an idea of what to expect.

New Nevada Laws Starting in 2025

Diapers

Adult and baby diapers will be exempt from sales tax until 2050 if the Nevada Legislature and voters approve it. This only applies to disposable diapers.

Paid Family Caregiving for Those With Dementia A new law will allow family members to work as paid caregivers for elderly or disabled Medicaid recipients who have dementia. Drones A new law prohibits government and law enforcement agencies from purchasing and using drones banned by the federal government. The law also states that when drones are used to check compliance with building or fire codes, any images captured are not permitted to be used in judicial proceedings and “may not be used to establish reasonable suspicion or probable cause as the basis for the investigation or prosecution of a crime or other offense.” Motorcycle Safety A new law allows a person to take a motorcycle safety course instead of paying a fine if they are caught riding without having taken the course, as long as they complete it within nine months. More Laws Other new laws will require workers with disabilities to be paid at least the minimum wage beginning now and ending in special cases in 2028. In addition, a pilot program allowing inmates at the Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center to make a free 15-minute call to a family member each day will end on January 1.

There are also some new laws and language changes in the Nevada Constitution beginning in 2025. While you’re enjoying the last bits of Christmas cheer, listening to Christmas songs, and planning New Year’s Eve activities, consider these new laws that will take effect in 2025.

It’s also worth noting that the methods for approving state laws vary by state. However, there is one commonality: many states’ new laws go into effect on January 1 of each year. Some state and federal laws also take effect on July 1 because it marks the halfway point of the year.

