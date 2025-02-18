US local news

Netflix actress died at the age of 24, discovered at home

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

Kim Sae-ron was found dead at her home, police confirmed to Reuters on Sunday.

According to Yonhap News Agency, a police official stated, “We believe she made an extreme choice and plan to handle it as a suicide.”

The South Korean actress, 24, was discovered by a friend who was planning to meet Kim at her home.

According to the report, police found no evidence of foul play.

The actress who starred in Netflix’s “Bloodhounds” appeared in a number of other films and TV dramas before being convicted of driving under the influence, which ended her career in 2022.

According to the Yonhap News Agency, she took a break from acting and was reportedly cut from several scenes in “Bloodhounds” due to the DUI.

She was scheduled to appear in “Guitar Man” later this year. Yonhap also stated that her withdrawal was due to health issues.

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

