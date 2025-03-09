Owosso

Neighbors’shocked and appalled’ after local erects sign branding Trump a ‘rapist’

By Lucas

Published on:

Neighbors'shocked and appalled' after local erects sign branding Trump a 'rapist'

Residents in Madison Heights, Michigan are expressing displeasure with one of their neighbors who has erected a sign on her property that calls President Donald Trump a “d—less rapist .

“Fox 2 Detroit reports that the Madison Heights woman in question, who does not wish to be identified for fears of physical retribution, isn’t backing down from displaying her obscene anti-Trump sign despite objections from the neighborhood.

The local news station quotes one of the woman’s neighbors who expressed concern about children in the area seeing the profane attack on the president. “Everybody’s like shocked and disgusted about it,” they told me. “Not obviously everybody feels the same way that she does. But why is she allowed to portray this horrible opinion in view of children?”

However, the woman points out that Trump and his followers frequently use obscene language in front of children.

“Trump supporters had signs that literally said F— Biden,” she pointed out. “That language was out there in front of all these children. That’s a curse word. Why were they not upset with that?”

While neighbors may object to the contents of the sign, it is true that Trump last year was found liable by a jury for sexual abuse and defamation against author E. Jean Carroll. Over the last few years, dozens of other women have accused the president of sexual misconduct.

Source

For You!

Hawaii Rent Increase Laws 2025 What Tenants Need to Know

Hawaii Rent Increase Laws 2025: What Tenants Need to Know

Insect Invasion 5 west virginia Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Insect Invasion: 5 west virginia Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Pair charged with homicide, swapped drugs for Cricut, and the man overdosed and died

Pair charged with homicide, swapped drugs for Cricut, and the man overdosed and died

North Korea discloses development on a nuclear-powered submarine for the first time

North Korea discloses development on a nuclear-powered submarine for the first time

What is the definition of a total lunar eclipse Here's how a rare 'blood moon' will appear next week

What is the definition of a total lunar eclipse? Here’s how a rare ‘blood moon’ will appear next week

Lucas

Recommend For You

$725 Stimulus Check Approved in California – Who will get it

$725 Stimulus Check Approved in California – Who will get it?

The IRS warns about fake tax professionals avoid scams this way

The IRS warns about fake tax professionals: avoid scams this way

Some Beneficiaries Will Receive More CalFresh Money in the Coming Days

Some Beneficiaries Will Receive More CalFresh Money in the Coming Days

The EITC Tax Credit Can Give You a Financial Break How to Apply for It Right Now

The EITC Tax Credit Can Give You a Financial Break: How to Apply for It Right Now

A personal finance expert confirms it – 7 common habits that make you waste money

A personal finance expert confirms it – 7 common habits that make you waste money

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS?

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

IRS is updating ways to File Tax Return in California Find out the eligibility

IRS is updating ways to File Tax Return in California: Find out the eligibility

SNAP Benefits Set to Change Forever 100.000 Families to Be Affected Soon

SNAP Benefits Set to Change Forever: 100.000 Families to Be Affected Soon

There Are Several Reasons Why the IRS Is Delaying Your Tax Refund

There Are Several Reasons Why the IRS Is Delaying Your Tax Refund

Leave a Comment