Neighbors’shocked and appalled’ after local erects sign branding Trump a ‘rapist’

Residents in Madison Heights, Michigan are expressing displeasure with one of their neighbors who has erected a sign on her property that calls President Donald Trump a “d—less rapist .

“Fox 2 Detroit reports that the Madison Heights woman in question, who does not wish to be identified for fears of physical retribution, isn’t backing down from displaying her obscene anti-Trump sign despite objections from the neighborhood.

The local news station quotes one of the woman’s neighbors who expressed concern about children in the area seeing the profane attack on the president. “Everybody’s like shocked and disgusted about it,” they told me. “Not obviously everybody feels the same way that she does. But why is she allowed to portray this horrible opinion in view of children?”

However, the woman points out that Trump and his followers frequently use obscene language in front of children.

“Trump supporters had signs that literally said F— Biden,” she pointed out. “That language was out there in front of all these children. That’s a curse word. Why were they not upset with that?”

While neighbors may object to the contents of the sign, it is true that Trump last year was found liable by a jury for sexual abuse and defamation against author E. Jean Carroll. Over the last few years, dozens of other women have accused the president of sexual misconduct.

