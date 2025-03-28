Winter weather news

Nebraska Weather Alert: Hastings Experienced Showers and Thunderstorms on Saturday Accompanied with Gusts Reaching 40 MPH

Hastings – Rain and thunderstorms are expected to return to the Hastings area on Saturday, so Nebraska residents should prepare for a wet and windy day. Strong winds and possible thunderstorms are expected to disrupt travel in southern Nebraska, particularly along major corridors such as US-6.

The National Weather Service predicts a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, with breezy conditions and a high near 64°F. Winds from the east-southeast may gust up to 30 mph. Rainfall of a tenth to a quarter inch is expected, with higher amounts possible during thunderstorms.

Saturday night brings a 40% chance of rain before midnight. Overnight lows will drop to 32°F, with winds shifting north at 15 to 20 mph. Rain is expected again on Sunday, with a 60% chance during the day and high temperatures dropping to 43°F. Slick roads are possible in the morning and evening hours.

Drivers should be aware of reduced visibility and water pooling on roadways. Secure any loose outdoor items ahead of the wind. Residents are encouraged to keep an eye out for weather alerts through Sunday.

Extended Forecast:

  • Monday: Partly sunny, high of 49°F.
  • Monday Night: 40% chance of rain, low of 34°F.
  • Tuesday: 60% chance of rain likely, high near 44°F.
  • Wednesday: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain, high of 43°F.
  • Thursday: Warmer and dry, mostly sunny, high near 62°F.

