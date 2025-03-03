Nebraska Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

As of March 2025, Nebraska’s traffic rules regarding right turns on red have undergone significant changes. Here’s what you need to know about the current right turn on red rule in Nebraska:

Right Turn on Red at Regular Traffic Signals

At intersections with regular traffic signals (solid red lights), drivers in Nebraska are generally allowed to make a right turn after coming to a complete stop, unless there is a sign indicating otherwise. However, before making the turn, drivers must yield to any pedestrians, bicyclists, or other vehicles that have the right of way.

Right Turn on Red Arrows

The most notable change in Nebraska’s traffic rules came into effect on July 19, 2024. As of this date, drivers are prohibited from making right turns on red arrow signals2. This new law mandates that drivers facing a red arrow signal must come to a complete stop and wait for a green arrow before entering a crosswalk or stop line.

Rationale Behind the Change

The primary motivation for this change was to enhance road safety for all users, including drivers and pedestrians. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported an increase in traffic fatalities and pedestrian deaths in the year leading up to the change, which likely influenced this decision.

Key Points to Remember

Regular red lights: Right turns are still permitted after a complete stop, unless signed otherwise. Red arrows: No turns are allowed on red arrows as of July 19, 20242. One-way streets: The prohibition on turns at red arrows includes turns onto one-way streets. Enforcement: The Lincoln Police Department plans to enforce this law like any other traffic law.

Impact on Road Safety

Since the implementation of this rule, there has been an increased focus on road safety. The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department stated that this change “aims to enhance safety for all road users, including drivers and pedestrians”. While specific data on the impact of this change is not available in the provided search results, it’s part of ongoing efforts to improve street safety and reduce crashes at intersections.

Remember, traffic laws can change, so it’s always a good idea to stay informed about the latest rules and regulations in your area.

Sources: