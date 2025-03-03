USA News

Nebraska Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

By Oliver

Published on:

Nebraska Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

As of March 2025, Nebraska’s traffic rules regarding right turns on red have undergone significant changes. Here’s what you need to know about the current right turn on red rule in Nebraska:

Right Turn on Red at Regular Traffic Signals

At intersections with regular traffic signals (solid red lights), drivers in Nebraska are generally allowed to make a right turn after coming to a complete stop, unless there is a sign indicating otherwise. However, before making the turn, drivers must yield to any pedestrians, bicyclists, or other vehicles that have the right of way.

Right Turn on Red Arrows

The most notable change in Nebraska’s traffic rules came into effect on July 19, 2024. As of this date, drivers are prohibited from making right turns on red arrow signals2. This new law mandates that drivers facing a red arrow signal must come to a complete stop and wait for a green arrow before entering a crosswalk or stop line.

Rationale Behind the Change

The primary motivation for this change was to enhance road safety for all users, including drivers and pedestrians. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported an increase in traffic fatalities and pedestrian deaths in the year leading up to the change, which likely influenced this decision.

Key Points to Remember

  1. Regular red lights: Right turns are still permitted after a complete stop, unless signed otherwise.
  2. Red arrows: No turns are allowed on red arrows as of July 19, 20242.
  3. One-way streets: The prohibition on turns at red arrows includes turns onto one-way streets.
  4. Enforcement: The Lincoln Police Department plans to enforce this law like any other traffic law.

Impact on Road Safety

Since the implementation of this rule, there has been an increased focus on road safety. The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department stated that this change “aims to enhance safety for all road users, including drivers and pedestrians”. While specific data on the impact of this change is not available in the provided search results, it’s part of ongoing efforts to improve street safety and reduce crashes at intersections.

Remember, traffic laws can change, so it’s always a good idea to stay informed about the latest rules and regulations in your area.

Sources:

  1. https://jsberrylaw.com/faqs/liability-in-right-turn-accidents-nebraska-road-laws/
  2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux3rArBSIvo
  3. https://www.klkntv.com/you-can-no-longer-turn-on-a-red-arrow-in-nebraska/
  4.  https://klin.com/2024/07/19/394279/
  5.  https://www.lincoln.ne.gov/News/2024/7/16

For You!

Understanding Idaho's Stand Your Ground Law

Understanding Idaho’s Stand Your Ground Law

Nebraska Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Nebraska Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

License Renewal for Seniors in New Mexico: What You Need to Know

License Renewal for Seniors in New Mexico: What You Need to Know

Kansas Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Kansas Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Arkansas Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Arkansas Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Oliver

Recommend For You

IRS-tax-refunds-in-March-Heres-when-you-could-receive-your-money

IRS tax refunds in March | Here’s when you could receive your money

675-Montana-Property-Tax-Rebate-Payment-Check-Who-is-Eligible-amp-Payment-Date

$675 Montana Property Tax Rebate Payment, Check Who is Eligible & Payment Date

The first wave of IRS Tax Refund payments is coming to an end: you can still get your stimulus check

The first wave of IRS Tax Refund payments is coming to an end: you can still get your stimulus check

SNAP-Payments-to-Resume-in-Texas-Up-to-1756-Coming-to-Your-Lone-Star-Card

SNAP Payments to Resume in Texas: Up to $1,756 Coming to Your Lone Star Card

Child Tax Credit (CTC) for 2025 Keys and Requirements to Get It From the IRS

Child Tax Credit (CTC) for 2025: Keys and Requirements to Get It From the IRS

Everything changes for dependents — Here’s when to claim VA Education Benefits

Everything changes for dependents — Here’s when to claim VA Education Benefits

Tax Refund Calendar that the IRS will send in March 2025

Tax Refund Calendar that the IRS will send in March 2025

SNAP Food Stamps in March 2025 These are the mailing dates and the new maximum payments

SNAP Food Stamps in March 2025: These are the mailing dates and the new maximum payments

CalFresh Benefits Only These Households Will Get Their Money in March

CalFresh Benefits: Only These Households Will Get Their Money in March

The IRS Might Be Delaying Your Child Tax Credit Refunds Will Be Really Late This Year

The IRS Might Be Delaying Your Child Tax Credit: Refunds Will Be Really Late This Year

Will we get DOGE checks Here's the latest update on 2025 stimulus check talks

Will we get DOGE checks? Here’s the latest update on 2025 stimulus check talks

$1,600 Stimulus Payment Schedule in March 2025 – Check Eligibility & Payment Date

$1,600 Stimulus Payment Schedule in March 2025 – Check Eligibility & Payment Date

Leave a Comment