Owosso

Nasty, highly contagious viruses are spreading throughout Michigan

By Joseph

Published on:

Nasty, highly contagious viruses are spreading throughout Michigan

Just in time for the holidays. Michigan transforms into a winter wonderland of snow, holiday cheer, and relentless seasonal viruses that could ruin your upcoming vacation time.

As we deck the halls and sip hot cocoa, a swarm of unwanted microbial misfits has hitched a ride with you from work, your child from school, or anyone else shopping in crowded stores this season.

Here’s a look at Michigan’s top viral invaders, who are riding along with the little ones and college students returning home.

Parvovirus B19: The Slapped Cheek Scrooge

Nothing says “holiday spirit” like red, rosy cheeks—unless it’s a rash with a fever. Parvovirus B19, also known as “slapped cheek disease,” serves as a reminder that winter brings more surprises than what’s under the tree.

This virus is contagious even before the rash appears, spreading like glitter at a kindergarten holiday party. Thankfully, most people only get it once, and by the time the rash appears, the party has ended.

RSV: The Not-So-Silent Night

RSV, or Really Stubborn Virus (not its official name, but fitting), is the reason your pediatrician appears exhausted. RSV, a leading cause of infant hospitalization, is sneaky, highly contagious, and characterized by a runny nose, fever, and a cough that progresses to wheeze.

Fortunately, new RSV vaccines and medications result in fewer ER visits.

Flu: Michigan’s Evergreen Menace

The flu (or influenza, if you’re being technical) is as timeless as a Christmas tree, but it’s always in season. This year, expect fevers, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, muscle and body aches, headaches, fatigue, vomiting, and diarrhea.

If you experience any of these symptoms, please stay at home for the sake of your family and friends. We will bring you some leftovers.

COVID: The Ghose of Pandemics Past

COVID is preparing for another winter wave, like a stubborn guest who refuses to leave. A new vaccine for 2024-25 promises improved protection.

If you have a dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, and/or have lost your sense of taste and smell, you are most likely infected with Mother Nature’s latest favorite bug, COVID-19. Whatever illness enters our lives, the best way for a Michigander to avoid it all is to wash their hands, cover their coughs, and keep their germs to themselves.

SOURCE

For You!

Hawaii Jury Awards $91 Million in Trial Against RJR Over Man's Throat Cancer

Hawaii Jury Awards $91 Million in Trial Against RJR Over Man’s Throat Cancer

A historic church in downtown Indianapolis was demolished following a Christmas Eve fire

A historic church in downtown Indianapolis was demolished following a Christmas Eve fire

Pennsylvania boy, 16,'shot in the head by friend' staggers into his mother's room and says his final words

Pennsylvania boy, 16,’shot in the head by friend’ staggers into his mother’s room and says his final words

'Hopelessly broken' CNN is buried by critics forsake washing' Trump's tirades in Greenland

‘Hopelessly broken’ CNN is buried by critics forsake washing’ Trump’s tirades in Greenland

Nevada Legislation Beginning in 2025

Nevada Legislation Beginning in 2025

Joseph

Recommend For You

A million US taxpayers will receive pandemic-era stimulus cheques worth up to $1,400

A million US taxpayers will receive pandemic-era stimulus cheques worth up to $1,400

Hardly anyone knows – this quarter is making a lot of people rich – check your drawers

Hardly anyone knows – this quarter is making a lot of people rich – check your drawers

This is how you can claim the first stimulus check of 2025 for $1,702

This is how you can claim the first stimulus check of 2025 for $1,702

All payments of the 725 stimulus check

All payments of the 725 stimulus check

The payment dates for the Child Tax Credit are already known

The payment dates for the Child Tax Credit are already known

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024 Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024: Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

Leave a Comment