Nasty, highly contagious viruses are spreading throughout Michigan

Just in time for the holidays. Michigan transforms into a winter wonderland of snow, holiday cheer, and relentless seasonal viruses that could ruin your upcoming vacation time.

As we deck the halls and sip hot cocoa, a swarm of unwanted microbial misfits has hitched a ride with you from work, your child from school, or anyone else shopping in crowded stores this season.

Here’s a look at Michigan’s top viral invaders, who are riding along with the little ones and college students returning home.

Parvovirus B19: The Slapped Cheek Scrooge

Nothing says “holiday spirit” like red, rosy cheeks—unless it’s a rash with a fever. Parvovirus B19, also known as “slapped cheek disease,” serves as a reminder that winter brings more surprises than what’s under the tree. This virus is contagious even before the rash appears, spreading like glitter at a kindergarten holiday party. Thankfully, most people only get it once, and by the time the rash appears, the party has ended. RSV: The Not-So-Silent Night