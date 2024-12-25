Nasty, highly contagious viruses are spreading throughout Michigan

Just in time for the holidays. Michigan transforms into a winter wonderland of snow, holiday cheer, and relentless seasonal viruses that could ruin your upcoming vacation time.
As we deck the halls and sip hot cocoa, a swarm of unwanted microbial misfits has hitched a ride with you from work, your child from school, or anyone else shopping in crowded stores this season.
Here’s a look at Michigan’s top viral invaders, who are riding along with the little ones and college students returning home.
Parvovirus B19: The Slapped Cheek Scrooge
Nothing says “holiday spirit” like red, rosy cheeks—unless it’s a rash with a fever. Parvovirus B19, also known as “slapped cheek disease,” serves as a reminder that winter brings more surprises than what’s under the tree.
This virus is contagious even before the rash appears, spreading like glitter at a kindergarten holiday party. Thankfully, most people only get it once, and by the time the rash appears, the party has ended.
RSV: The Not-So-Silent Night
RSV, or Really Stubborn Virus (not its official name, but fitting), is the reason your pediatrician appears exhausted. RSV, a leading cause of infant hospitalization, is sneaky, highly contagious, and characterized by a runny nose, fever, and a cough that progresses to wheeze.
Fortunately, new RSV vaccines and medications result in fewer ER visits.
Flu: Michigan’s Evergreen Menace
The flu (or influenza, if you’re being technical) is as timeless as a Christmas tree, but it’s always in season. This year, expect fevers, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, muscle and body aches, headaches, fatigue, vomiting, and diarrhea.
If you experience any of these symptoms, please stay at home for the sake of your family and friends. We will bring you some leftovers.
COVID: The Ghose of Pandemics Past
COVID is preparing for another winter wave, like a stubborn guest who refuses to leave. A new vaccine for 2024-25 promises improved protection.
If you have a dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, and/or have lost your sense of taste and smell, you are most likely infected with Mother Nature’s latest favorite bug, COVID-19. Whatever illness enters our lives, the best way for a Michigander to avoid it all is to wash their hands, cover their coughs, and keep their germs to themselves.