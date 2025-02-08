Musk’s buddy is granted the authority to withhold tax refunds and Social Security checks: report

According to sources, one of billionaire Elon Musk’s allies has been appointed as the head of the Treasury Department bureau that manages the country’s most powerful payment system, after the tech mogul ousted a career civil servant who had previously held the position.

Tom Krause, a Silicon Valley executive, will become the Treasury Department’s financial assistant secretary, according to two sources familiar with the matter. He will replace 35-year veteran David Lebryk, who resigned after telling Krause that his demand to stop payments on foreign aid was illegal and refusing to comply.

The Musk ally now controls the Bureau of Fiscal Service, which disburses more than $5 trillion in annual payments for Social Security, Medicare, tax refunds, and thousands of other programs and agencies – all of which Musk demanded on social media be unilaterally halted as illegal.

Another Trump ally, 25-year-old Marko Elez, left the bureau Thursday after the Wall Street Journal reported on his racist social media posts, but Musk and vice president J.D. Vance have both publicly expressed support for his reinstatement.

“I obviously disagree with some of Elez’s posts, but I don’t think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life,” the vice president’s tweet said. “We should not reward journalists who seek to destroy people. Ever. So I say, “Bring him back.”

Elez had access to the bureau’s trove of highly sensitive personal information, including Social Security numbers and birthdays associated with individual taxpayers, and Krause is still under court order not to share any of that data with anyone outside the department due to legal challenges to the DOGE team’s role there.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has defended members of Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency who work at the department, claiming Krause and Elez had “read-only” access to the payments system and were not allowed to make any changes to the complex computer system used to manage the payments, despite sources telling reporters they had some “write” or “insert” privileges.

So far, Trump officials have attempted to downplay the DOGE staffers’ work at the Treasury Department. One has insisted that Krause and Elez only had “read-only” access to the payment system, which is also required by a federal court order.

“When you say the DOGE team, these are Treasury employees, two Treasury employees, one of whom I personally interviewed in his final round,” Bessent told Bloomberg on Tuesday.

