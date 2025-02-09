Murphy USA was demolished in Webb City

Webb City, Missouri — Have you noticed that Murphy USA is no longer located at 1224 South Madison? It was recently demolished, and construction fencing now obscures the majority of the property.

According to sources, the store is currently being rebuilt. Hopefully, it will be completed and reopened within three to four months.

Employees were offered a transfer to a nearby Murphy USA location.

Joplin: 2619 West 7th

Carthage: 2635 Grand Ave

Neosho: 3022 Lusk Drive

Followers of Joplin News First express hope for its return. More than one person mentioned that they enjoy the Murphys USA APP. “It has the best gas prices,” one stated.

Murphy USA is an American corporation that operates a chain of retail gas stations, the majority of which are located near Walmart stores. It was founded as a Murphy Oil spin-off in 2013.

