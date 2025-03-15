Mt. Vernon police execute three search warrants, seizing drugs and stolen property

Mt. Vernon, Mo. — On Wednesday, the Mt. Vernon Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office High Risk Team conducted a joint operation to serve three search warrants.

The warrants were executed in the 1100 block of South 12th Street, 1000 block of Gilbert Street, and 400 block of Short Street as a result of separate investigations by the Mt. Vernon Police Department’s general criminal detectives and joint narcotics division.

Hard drugs were discovered at all three locations, and stolen property was recovered at one of them.

A separate statement will be issued with additional information on the arrests and the results of the investigations.

