US local news

Mt. Vernon police are looking for a guy who stole a car from a Walmart parking lot

By Oliver

Published on:

Mt. Vernon police are looking for a guy who stole a car from a Walmart parking lot

Mt. Vernon, Mo.-The Mt. Vernon Police Department is looking for help finding a man who stole a car from a Walmart parking lot.

According to police, they were called to Walmart on Saturday to look into a report of suspicious activity. A man wearing a black ski mask was spotted peering into vehicles.

Moments later, another call came in, reporting that a car had been stolen from Walmart.

If you have any information, please contact the Mount Vernon Police Department at 417-466-2122 or call the non-emergency dispatch number at 417-316-6006 and request to speak with an officer.

Source

For You!

According to ALEA, a man from Citronelle and another from Mount Vernon died in a head-on accident.

According to ALEA, a man from Citronelle and another from Mount Vernon died in a head-on accident.

Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki is missing after travelling to the Dominican Republic

Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki is missing after travelling to the Dominican Republic

A 'violent fugitive' wanted out of Mississippi was apprehended in Mt. Juliet following a traffic stop

A ‘violent fugitive’ wanted out of Mississippi was apprehended in Mt. Juliet following a traffic stop

Mt. Vernon police are looking for a guy who stole a car from a Walmart parking lot

Mt. Vernon police are looking for a guy who stole a car from a Walmart parking lot

A missing Kansas guy has family in Joplin, and his vehicle was abandoned on US-69 in Kansas

A missing Kansas guy has family in Joplin, and his vehicle was abandoned on US-69 in Kansas

Oliver

Recommend For You

These are the new $5,000 “DOGE Stimulus Checks” that Elon Musk has proposed

These are the new $5,000 “DOGE Stimulus Checks” that Elon Musk has proposed

These are the requirements for getting free help when sending your tax return to the IRS

These are the requirements for getting free help when sending your tax return to the IRS

SNAP Benefits in Florida: Payment Dates and Maximum Amounts for March 2025

SNAP Benefits in Florida: Payment Dates and Maximum Amounts for March 2025

$725 Stimulus Check Approved in California – Who will get it

$725 Stimulus Check Approved in California – Who will get it?

The IRS warns about fake tax professionals avoid scams this way

The IRS warns about fake tax professionals: avoid scams this way

Some Beneficiaries Will Receive More CalFresh Money in the Coming Days

Some Beneficiaries Will Receive More CalFresh Money in the Coming Days

The EITC Tax Credit Can Give You a Financial Break How to Apply for It Right Now

The EITC Tax Credit Can Give You a Financial Break: How to Apply for It Right Now

A personal finance expert confirms it – 7 common habits that make you waste money

A personal finance expert confirms it – 7 common habits that make you waste money

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS?

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

Leave a Comment