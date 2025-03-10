Mt. Vernon police are looking for a guy who stole a car from a Walmart parking lot

Mt. Vernon, Mo.-The Mt. Vernon Police Department is looking for help finding a man who stole a car from a Walmart parking lot.

According to police, they were called to Walmart on Saturday to look into a report of suspicious activity. A man wearing a black ski mask was spotted peering into vehicles.

Moments later, another call came in, reporting that a car had been stolen from Walmart.

If you have any information, please contact the Mount Vernon Police Department at 417-466-2122 or call the non-emergency dispatch number at 417-316-6006 and request to speak with an officer.

