MS-13 gangster wanted for murder and terrorism in El Salvador caught while living illegally in New Jersey

By Oliver

Published on:

A known MS-13 gang member who had been wanted for years for murder and terrorism in El Salvador was arrested while living illegally in New Jersey.

The arrest of Johnathan Stanley Garcia-Vasquez on Friday in West New York brings an end to a troubling saga that began in June 2016, when he was stopped — then released — while illegally crossing the border in Texas, according to the Newark office of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to ICE, the “known member of the MS-13 criminal organization” is now awaiting deportation to El Salvador, where he has been wanted for six years on a warrant for aggravated homicide and terrorism charges.

“The United States is not a safe haven for international fugitives seeking to exploit our immigration laws to evade justice in their home countries,” stated John Tsoukaris, the Newark director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

“Our officers’ diligence and commitment to public safety allowed them to safely apprehend this international fugitive before he could cause harm to the citizens and residents of New Jersey.”

The gangster, also known as Johnathan Stanley Garcia-Garcia, was apprehended while illegally crossing into Hidalgo, Texas, in June 2016, according to ICE.

He received an order for expedited removal and was detained by ICE until January 27, 2017, when he posted bond and was released.

On August 7, 2018, a judge in San Miguel, El Salvador, issued an arrest warrant for him on charges of aggravated homicide and participation in a terrorist organization, according to ICE, without specifying the crimes.

In October 2018, a US immigration judge ordered the gangster’s removal in absentia, but Garcia never surrendered.

He had been evading authorities for years before his arrest last week.

