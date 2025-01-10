US local news

Movie star loses home in LA fires; breaks down on camera 'It is everything gone.'

James Woods’ Pacific Palisades home was destroyed by fires in Southern California, which are still wreaking havoc on Los Angeles.

Speaking on CNN, the 77-year-old “Vampires” and “Once Upon a Time in America” actor burst into tears while discussing the tense situation in his neighborhood.

“One day you’re swimming in the pool and the next day it’s all gone,” Woods said during an interview with CNN’s Pamela Brown.

He described an emotional moment when his wife Sara Miller-Woods’ 8-year-old niece retrieved her piggy bank to help them rebuild their home.

Woods described his evacuation and how he assisted his 94-year-old neighbor, who has dementia, in getting to safety. “He’d been left alone,” Woods explained. “There was so much chaos, it felt like an inferno. “Every house around us was on fire.”

Speaking of the devastation, Woods said, “I thought I would be stronger than this,” before wiping away tears.

Brown’s reaction: “Strength is not measured by whether you hold in crying … strength is what you are doing now in helping your neighbors and shining a light on the great, amazing work of all those firefighters and emergency crews.”

On Tuesday, Woods documented the fire sweeping the Palisades on X, posting photos and videos of his neighborhood in flames.

“There is no possession as priceless as friends and good neighbors during a tragedy,” he said. “I can’t believe the blessings we enjoy, and I am humbly grateful.”

As more fires erupted across Southern California, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes, Hollywood canceled a slew of premieres and events. Production on shows like “Hacks” and “Suits L.A.” has also been halted. The Critics Choice Awards, which were scheduled to take place in Santa Monica on Sunday, have been postponed to a later date.

