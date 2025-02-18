Mother-of-three has four limbs severed after volunteer abortion, where she was ‘massacred’ and supposedly ‘left to die’

The French mother of three, who had an abortion in 2011, was forced to amputate all four of her limbs because her doctor was allegedly too slow to diagnose her with septic shock. Priscilla Dray claims that she arrived at France’s Pellegrin University Hospital in “great shape” but was “left to die” after doctors refused to give her antibiotics for the infection.

According to the Daily Mail, the former shop owner began experiencing necrosis symptoms about a month after the procedure and eventually had her limbs removed. It was reported that the day after her appointment, she had a fever of 103.28 degrees, prompting her to rush to the hospital.

When Dray arrived, her IUD was removed and swabbed, and an intern allegedly concluded that she had endometriosis. Dray then requested antibiotics, but she was denied them. According to reports, the doctor on duty sent the woman home without doing anything to help her.

The next day, Dray, who was still looking for answers about her condition, went to see her doctor, who suspected she had septicemia. The woman was reportedly ordered back to the hospital, this time with a note explaining the other doctor’s findings.

However, when she returned to the hospital, she was told that Dray was having difficulty breathing and had cold hands and feet. It was later reported that by the time she returned to the hospital, it was too late because the “flesh-eating bacteria” had already taken hold, and she was transferred to intensive care with severe burns.

A month later, the woman faced the difficult decision of removing her limbs. “I trusted [them], and this is the state they put me in,” Dray later told a French news outlet. “They killed me, and normally I should have died.”

According to one outlet, the woman had a five percent chance of survival when she returned to the hospital. According to Dray, the events caused her to miss three months of bonding with her newborn son.

“They took away all those moments of happiness,” she told me. “I don’t think there’s anything worse.” According to recent reports, the woman has filed a lawsuit against the hospital.

In 2023, the hospital was fined 300,000 euros, and three of its employees were indicted. One gynecologist was reportedly charged with failing to prescribe antibiotics immediately. Two other doctors were charged with involuntary injuries resulting in incapacity.

Dray spoke out about the incident in 2018, describing how she was forced to change every aspect of her life. “Someone helps me every day at home,” she told Sud Ouest. “For every daily task, you have to be able to adapt and organize yourself.”

“The most difficult part is accepting that you can no longer do certain things for yourself. “It’s hard,” she added. According to the woman, her three children are her daily motivation.

“It’s my three children who give me this energy,” she told me. “Without them, I would not have had the same strength. And I continue to live in the hope of repairing myself. I rely on advances in medicine and technology.”

According to The Daily Mail, Dray has undergone more than 50 operations to implant metal rods in her shin bones to repair prosthetics. Despite looking ahead, the woman is still perplexed as to why she was forced to part with her limbs.

Source