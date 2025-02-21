US local news

Mother ‘begged’ medics for antibiotics after having three limbs and a hand removed due to abortion complications

By Oliver

Published on:

Mother 'begged' medics for antibiotics after having three limbs and a hand removed due to abortion complications

A woman who had three limbs and a hand amputated due to complications from an abortion has issued a warning: “Medical errors like this must not happen again.”

Priscilla Dray, a mother of three, went to the Pellegrin University Hospital in Bordeaux for an abortion on July 22, 2011. She developed a serious infection within two days, claiming that doctors refused to give her antibiotics.

A month after her initial hospital visit, the 35-year-old French woman developed necrosis and had both of her legs, right forearm, and left hand amputated.

On Tuesday, two doctors appeared in Bordeaux Criminal Court on charges of causing involuntary injuries “through clumsiness, imprudence, inattention, negligence or failure, voluntarily or involuntarily caused incapacity for more than three months”.

The court will decide whether the hospital lacked vigilance and the doctors were negligent. One practitioner is accused of failing to prescribe antibiotics during a telephone consultation on July 23, while the other is accused of delaying examinations despite worrying blood tests.

Ms Dray claims she went to the emergency room the day after her appointment with a 39.6C fever and several signs of infection. Her case states that an intern performed tests on her, and over the phone, a doctor determined she did not require antibiotics and sent her home.

Ms Dray’s symptoms had worsened by July 24, with her legs feeling like “pieces of wood,” she told the court, according to France 3. She was returned to the emergency room after seeing her doctor in Cap Ferret, who wrote a letter to the emergency doctors recommending antibiotics.

It took nearly five hours for Ms Dray to get antibiotics, as she told the judges: “They didn’t believe me; I had to beg. They mistook me for a bourgeois performing a show.

She was then transferred to the resuscitation room that night before being admitted to intensive care days later, as the infection she had contracted progressed and became gangrene. Her limbs were amputated on August 25, 2011.

Ms Dray stated on the M6 programme Zone Interdite: “I trusted [them], and this is the situation they put me in. “I should’ve died.”

The mother has since undergone a bilateral hand and arm transplant at Penn Medicine.

The Pellegrin University Hospital in Bordeaux has already been ordered to pay Ms Dray 300,000 euros by an administrative court decision issued in January 2017.

Source

For You!

A planned mass casualty attack at a Houston-area high school was prevented, according to the FBI

A planned “mass casualty attack” at a Houston-area high school was prevented, according to the FBI

Hamas returned two bodies identified as Bibas children, but mother Shiri was not among them

Hamas returned two bodies identified as Bibas children, but mother Shiri was not among them

EXCLUSIVE Democrats will push votes on Medicaid as it becomes a sore topic in Senate budget fight

EXCLUSIVE: Democrats will push votes on Medicaid as it becomes a sore topic in Senate budget fight

UPDATE A Mound Bayou woman has been sentenced for COVID stimulus fraud

UPDATE: A Mound Bayou woman has been sentenced for COVID stimulus fraud

Mississippi's company owner sentenced for COVID stimulus fraud

Mississippi’s company owner sentenced for COVID stimulus fraud

Oliver

Recommend For You

Montana $675 Stimulus Check How to Apply, Eligibility, Payment Dates, and Key Benefits

Montana $675 Stimulus Check: How to Apply, Eligibility, Payment Dates, and Key Benefits

IRS Tax Refund Schedule 2025 Find out when you could get your stimulus check

IRS Tax Refund Schedule 2025: Find out when you could get your stimulus check

SNAP Food Stamps Last states to send money to EBT cards in February

SNAP Food Stamps: Last states to send money to EBT cards in February

Bans Over SNAP Benefits in One State You Might Have Problems to Buy Some Items Soon

Bans Over SNAP Benefits in One State: You Might Have Problems to Buy Some Items Soon

Where’s My Tax Refund The IRS Might Delay Your Money And There’s a Reason

Where’s My Tax Refund: The IRS Might Delay Your Money And There’s a Reason

If you have received a text message from the IRS informing you that you have received a $1400 refund, the scam may have already begun – New Scam

If you have received a text message from the IRS informing you that you have received a $1400 refund, the scam may have already begun – New Scam

Confirmed by the IRS – $1700 to be paid today the 20th if you meet this requirement

Confirmed by the IRS – $1700 to be paid today the 20th if you meet this requirement

These New York citizens can get an IRS stimulus check in 2025

These New York citizens can get an IRS stimulus check in 2025

IRS Tax Season If you do not meet these essential requirements you will not get a Tax Refund 2025

IRS Tax Season: If you do not meet these essential requirements you will not get a Tax Refund 2025

SNAP payments of $292 for eligible Americans are now available in all these states

SNAP payments of $292 for eligible Americans are now available in all these states

10 most important credits and deductions for US tax returns this is what the IRS says

10 most important credits and deductions for US tax returns: this is what the IRS says

Texas SNAP Benefits More Payments of up to $1,756 Hitting Your Bank Account in the Coming Days

Texas SNAP Benefits: More Payments of up to $1,756 Hitting Your Bank Account in the Coming Days

Leave a Comment