Morning Headlines: Shooting Arrest and Emergency Road Conditions

Joplin authorities arrest a suspect in connection with Monday’s shooting, emergency response teams work to assist those in need during the winter weather, and road condition resources are available.

Here are the top three headlines to know before you leave.

JOPLIN, Missouri – Jahaven Crumpton has been arrested by Joplin police in connection with the shooting on Florida Avenue Monday evening.

JPD responded to 911 calls about gunshots, and they discovered a male victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Crumpton was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and armed criminal action.

Emergency response services are ready for any accidents.

According to the Labette County Sheriff, residents have taken precautions and avoided driving.

The sheriff advises that if you must travel, you should be prepared in case of an emergency.

According to the KDOT, MoDOT, and ODOT road maps, the majority of major roads are snow-covered.

Source