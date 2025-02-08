US local news

More than 150 female convicts were raped and burned to death during the Goma jailbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the UN

By Oliver

Published on:

More than 150 female convicts were raped and burned to death during the Goma jailbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the UN

(CNN) –  More than 150 female prisoners were raped and burned to death during a jailbreak last week when fleeing male inmates set fire to a prison in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to a United Nations spokesperson.

According to UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Seif Magango, the fire killed the majority of the 165 female prisoners who had been raped by escaping male inmates.

Between nine and thirteen female inmates, “all of whom had also been raped,” survived the fire, according to Magango, citing a judicial source in the DRC.

“We did not independently verify the judicial official’s report ourselves, but we do consider his account to be credible,” Magango informed CNN on Thursday.

Male inmates, some of whom were killed by prison guards, planned a mass escape on January 27 as the M23 rebel alliance battled Congolese forces in Goma for control of the city, according to UN-sponsored Radio Okapi on Monday.

More than 4,000 detainees fled the Muzenze prison that day, leaving the facility “completely empty” and in ruins.

Patrick Muyaya, the DRC’s communications minister, confirmed the rape of the 165 women, telling CNN Wednesday that “the government condemns with the greatest energy this barbaric crime.”

The killings and mass rapes are reminiscent of the DRC’s long history of conflict-related sexual violence.

On Friday, the UN Human Rights Office announced that it had received reports of additional cases of sexual violence involving the DRC’s army and allied forces.

“We are verifying reports that 52 women were raped by Congolese troops in South Kivu, including alleged reports of gangrape,” said Jeremy Laurence, a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, in a statement Friday.

CNN has asked the Congolese military for comment on the allegations.

This week, the M23 rebel group, which claims to have captured the city of Goma, called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire following clashes with government forces that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Source:

For You!

Musk's buddy is granted the authority to withhold tax refunds and Social Security checks report

Musk’s buddy is granted the authority to withhold tax refunds and Social Security checks: report

Musk, while fighting DEI, is being paid to send the first woman and person of color to the moon

Musk, while fighting DEI, is being paid to send the first woman and person of color to the moon

Trump says Nippon would invest heavily in US Steel and drop ownership bid

Trump says Nippon would “invest heavily” in US Steel and drop ownership bid

Suspects arrested in Joe Burrow's Ohio home break-in snapped selfie with stolen stuff, according to FBI

Suspects arrested in Joe Burrow’s Ohio home break-in snapped selfie with stolen stuff, according to FBI

Prepare for a judicial battle as federal worker unions clash with Trump in court

Prepare for a judicial battle as federal worker unions clash with Trump in court

Oliver

Recommend For You

SNAP Benefits Are Getting a Boost in 2025 – What You Need to Know!

SNAP Benefits Are Getting a Boost in 2025 – What You Need to Know!

The IRS announces the most effective way to avoid Tax Refund delays

The IRS announces the most effective way to avoid Tax Refund delays

VA Announces End of Remote Work for Thousands of Employees

VA Announces End of Remote Work for Thousands of Employees

A New Child Tax Credit Proposed in Ohio State Here’s Who Qualifies and How Much to Get

A New Child Tax Credit Proposed in Ohio State: Here’s Who Qualifies and How Much to Get

The Ultimate Trick to Save Money at Costco When Shopping Is Easier Than You May Think

The Ultimate Trick to Save Money at Costco When Shopping Is Easier Than You May Think

Five More CalFresh Payments to Be Delivered This Month You Will Get Up to $1,756

Five More CalFresh Payments to Be Delivered This Month: You Will Get Up to $1,756

Confirmed $750 stimulus check for pregnant women – so you can apply if you live in these 3 states

Confirmed $750 stimulus check for pregnant women – so you can apply if you live in these 3 states

3 days left to claim your $5000 direct payment from the Arthur J. Gallagher user data breach class action lawsuit

3 days left to claim your $5000 direct payment from the Arthur J. Gallagher user data breach class action lawsuit

Say goodbye to tax returns for thousands of Americans – the IRS will no longer accept them as of today

Say goodbye to tax returns for thousands of Americans – the IRS will no longer accept them as of today

Everything You Should Know About February's SNAP Benefits in Texas $975 for a Four-Person Family

Everything You Should Know About February’s SNAP Benefits in Texas: $975 for a Four-Person Family

The Complete List of 11 Locations to Prohibit US Dollar Transactions in 2025

The Complete List of 11 Locations to Prohibit US Dollar Transactions in 2025

Members of the the Military and VA Disability May Benefit on Their IRS Tax Return

Members of the the Military and VA Disability May Benefit on Their IRS Tax Return

Leave a Comment