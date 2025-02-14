Mom shoots children and then herself in Byron

On Monday afternoon, tragedy struck the otherwise peaceful and quiet community of Byron, when a mother of four allegedly shot all of her children before killing herself.

Authorities arrived at the heartbreaking scene after responding to a call to Big Horn County dispatch at 1:29 p.m., which they believe was made by the mother, informing 911 operators that four children had been shot in a home on the south side of Byron.

According to a press release issued by the sheriff’s department on Tuesday afternoon, the caller told the dispatcher exactly where the children could be found in the house, as well as where she could be found in her upstairs bedroom, where she planned to commit suicide. Despite the dispatcher’s plea for the woman to stay on the line, the caller hung up.

When first responders arrived at the residence, located at 239 East Shoshone in Byron, they discovered the children and their mother, 32-year-old Tranyelle Harshman, with gunshot wounds.

According to the sheriff’s press release, when officers entered the home, they discovered two female children ages 2 and 9 who had died from gunshot wounds to the head, as well as two female children ages 2 and 7 who were wounded but still alive.

An adult female, later identified as the children’s mother, was discovered still alive despite having a single gunshot wound to the head. Responding officers administered immediate life-saving first aid to the survivors before ambulances arrived. The two-year-old died soon after first responders arrived.

All five were taken by ambulance to North Big Horn Hospital. Blackburn stated that due to the large number of victims, Powell Valley Hospital ambulance services assisted North Big Horn Hospital ambulances in transporting them to the Lovell hospital.

Soon after the incident, the only surviving child was flown from Lovell to Billings, where she received advanced medical care. After being stabilized, she was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City for further treatment of her severe head injuries.

By Tuesday, the child had undergone surgery and was doing well. Her vital signs continue to be positive as she fights for her life in a Utah hospital.

The mother was also discovered alive, but severely injured from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was taken by ground ambulance to Billings for treatment of her injuries, where she died on Tuesday.

Blackburn stated that the investigation is still ongoing, and he was unable to say what caused the incident. He confirmed that the mother is a suspect in the shootings.

“It is believed at this time, though not confirmed, that she turned the gun on herself after shooting the children,” Blackburn told reporters.

Cliff Harshman, the suspect’s husband, was not at the scene because he was working out of state when the shooting occurred. Harshman is the natural father of the two younger children.

The couple has been married for approximately four and a half years. Quinn Blackmer, the father of the two older children, lives outside of the state.

Jordan Harshman, two, Brooke Harshman, who would have turned three this month, Brailey Blackmer, nine, and the children’s sole survivor, 7-year-old Olivia Blackmer.

The oldest two children attended Rocky Mountain Elementary School in Cowley, where they were in first and third grade. RMES principal Eric Honeyman sent the following message to staff and parents on Monday afternoon:

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of one or more of our students, Olivia and/or Brailey Blackmer. This loss will have a profound impact on our communities, and our thoughts are with both of these girls, their families, and friends during this extremely difficult time.

“We understand that this news may elicit strong emotions in both students and staff. Please be aware that we have counselors on-site to assist anyone who needs help processing this loss. They will be available over the next few days, and we encourage anyone in need of assistance to contact them.”

Honeyman encouraged parents to contact the school for any additional resources their children may require.

“We will make every effort to help you and your child,” the man said.

Blackburn, who appeared shaken by the incident during his interview with the Lovell Chronicle on Monday night, said, “People read about this kind of thing in the news all the time, but it’s happening in other places.

It’s extremely traumatic when something like this happens in one of our small towns. This demonstrates how important it is for our communities to look out for and support one another during difficult times.

“Some people in our community work very hard to keep track of how others are doing. This is extremely helpful because this is the type of tragedy that tears us apart as a society. Though it can tear us apart, it can also make us stronger, especially if we stick together.”

In addition to deputies from the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Department, first responders included Lovell Police Department and Wyoming Highway Patrol officers, as well as medical personnel from local hospitals.

“On behalf of the officers, emergency personnel, and hospital staff who responded to this difficult situation, we thank the many people who contacted us, knowing how difficult this type of call is for us to witness.

We want everyone to know how much we appreciate your calls and concerns. We are grateful to live in such a caring community. Though it is difficult for first responders, it is especially difficult for the victims’ families, and our thoughts are with them. We ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers.

Blackburn stated that the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation has been asked to assist with the investigation. Cliff Harshman has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs and other expenses.

The site was widely shared on social media, and by Wednesday afternoon, it had raised more than $80,000 to help the family with expenses.

