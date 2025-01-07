US local news

Mom said ‘baby’s femur is sticking out’ days before taking him to the hospital, according to authorities

By Oliver

Published on:

Mom said 'baby's femur is sticking out' days before taking him to the hospital, according to authorities

An Oklahoma woman is charged with child neglect after prosecutors accused her of waiting too long to seek medical attention for her severely injured baby, who later died.

Savawna Bowen, 23, was arrested on Jan. 3, almost exactly a year after her 4-month-old son died from injuries allegedly caused by his own father. The baby’s father, Daquan White, 23, has been charged with murder and child abuse.

An investigation into Bowen revealed that she allegedly knew her son was injured and required medical attention but did not seek it. Instead, she allegedly looked up various medical conditions online before bringing her baby to the hospital.

As a result, prosecutors claim the baby died on January 11, 2024.

According to an affidavit obtained by KOTV, a local CBS affiliate, Bowen left her two children, a four-month-old and a two-year-old, in White’s care while she stayed with her boyfriend. When she returned, she allegedly questioned White about a red spot on the infant’s leg.

He allegedly informed Bowen that when he lifted the baby’s leg, he heard a popping sound. According to the document, Bowen then allegedly left for an additional eight hours to spend time with friends.

When she returned, she discovered that her baby was crying in pain. White then allegedly admitted to putting his fingers inside the baby’s mouth and pushing down to stop it from crying.

The baby later had a seizure, but according to the affidavit, White allegedly told Bowen to wait to take the baby to the hospital while lying about the baby’s leg injury.

According to a KOTV report, the events described in the affidavit occurred in the following order: On January 3, 2024, Bowen looked up “popped leg.” On January 4, she searched for “baby’s femur is sticking out.” Days later, on January 7, she looked up “baby not able to move mouth” and “mouth swollen.”

She finally took the baby to the hospital on January 8. According to police, the baby died on January 11 as a result of a broken jaw, ribs, femur, and severe brain injury.

Bowen was charged with one count of felony child neglect and booked into the Tulsa County Jail. She posted a $10,000 bond.

SOURCE

For You!

After living to be eleven years old and giving birth to ten litters of pups, Yellowstone's queen of the wolves was killed by a rival pack

After living to be eleven years old and giving birth to ten litters of pups, Yellowstone’s “queen of the wolves” was killed by a rival pack

The Deepest Snow Depth Ever Measured in Indiana

The Deepest Snow Depth Ever Measured in Indiana

Mom said 'baby's femur is sticking out' days before taking him to the hospital, according to authorities

Mom said ‘baby’s femur is sticking out’ days before taking him to the hospital, according to authorities

Bombshell twist in cake mystery baker of fatal confection that killed three at family meal in 'bitter feud with relative'

Bombshell twist in cake mystery: baker of fatal confection that killed three at family meal in ‘bitter feud with relative’

President Joe Biden is accused by Donald Trump of doing everything possible to make his transition to the White House difficult.

President Joe Biden is accused by Donald Trump of “doing everything possible” to make his transition to the White House “difficult.”

Oliver

Recommend For You

Good news – More than 1.2 million people save for retirement through U.S. Department of Labor program

Good news – More than 1.2 million people save for retirement through U.S. Department of Labor program

New Florida TCA assistance – here are the requirements and application deadlines

New Florida TCA assistance – here are the requirements and application deadlines

IRS Sending $1,400 Stimulus Checks in 2025, Here is Eligibility For The Payment

IRS Sending $1,400 Stimulus Checks in 2025, Here is Eligibility For The Payment

What day will you receive your CalFresh deposit in January 2025 Here are the dates and how to check them

What day will you receive your CalFresh deposit in January 2025? Here are the dates and how to check them

Rummage through your drawers – this 1 cent coin is worth $20,000 today – they differ by this

Rummage through your drawers – this 1 cent coin is worth $20,000 today – they differ by this

$1,400 IRS stimulus check payment dates

$1,400 IRS stimulus check: payment dates

Good News for TANF Recipients – January 2025 Payment Date Confirmed and What You Need to Do to Claim Your TANF Assistance

Good News for TANF Recipients – January 2025 Payment Date Confirmed and What You Need to Do to Claim Your TANF Assistance

New stimulus check of up to $900 for heating expenses

New stimulus check of up to $900 for heating expenses

Donald Trump

New $1,702 Allowance Payment Arriving Today – Check the Next Payday and How to Apply

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

Discover the Hidden Value of Bicentennial Quarters Worth $55,000!

Donald Trump

Updated Eligibility Conditions for SNAP Benefits in 2025

Leave a Comment