Avoid These Mistakes With Your Monthly Social Security Benefits – They Could Leave You Broke

Social Security benefits are a lifeline for approximately 72 million Americans, especially older adults. Alarmingly, nearly half of people 65 and older rely on these benefits for at least 50% of their household income, and a quarter depend on them for 90% or more. While Social Security provides crucial support, it often falls short of covering essential expenses, making financial strain a reality for many retirees.

Here are the major areas where retirees relying primarily on Social Security may struggle financially.

Medical Care

Healthcare expenses are among the largest and most critical costs for retirees. The average American spends $12,000 annually on healthcare, and individuals with chronic illnesses or extensive medical needs can face much higher costs.

While government programs like Medicare and Medicaid help reduce these expenses, retirees still pay for:

Out-of-pocket expenses

Monthly premiums

Prescription medications

According to T. Rowe Price, a retiree with traditional Medicare, Medigap, and Medicare Part D will spend an average of $900 annually on healthcare, but 10% of retirees face costs exceeding $4,200 annually.

Additionally, Medicare doesn’t cover:

Long-term care

Cosmetic surgery

Dental care or dentures

Eye exams

Concierge medical services

Without a robust financial plan or supplemental savings, these costs can become unmanageable.

Vacations

Traveling during retirement is a dream for many, but it’s often unattainable for those relying solely on Social Security.

A budget-friendly international trip (12 nights) costs about $3,251 on average.

A domestic trip (4 nights) costs approximately $581.

With the average Social Security payment in 2024 at $1,907, even domestic vacations may feel out of reach, especially when basic living expenses take precedence.

Car Maintenance

Owning and maintaining a car is another expense many retirees on fixed incomes struggle to afford.

Annual maintenance costs range from $1,200 to $1,800 , with repairs like new tires or battery replacements adding an extra $500 per year on average.

Extended warranties or private repair coverage can help lower costs but still represent an additional financial burden.

As cars age, repair needs inevitably grow, leaving retirees with tough choices about whether to continue driving or rely on alternatives like public transportation.

Insurance Costs

Insurance premiums are another rising expense that many retirees find difficult to manage.

Homeowners insurance costs an average of $2,600 annually for a home valued at $300,000.

Car insurance adds even more financial strain, with rates that vary depending on location, vehicle type, and personal driving record.

For retirees whose Social Security increases don’t keep pace with rising insurance premiums, maintaining necessary coverage can become a significant challenge.

Reality of Living

Social Security was never intended to cover all retirement expenses—it’s a supplement, not a replacement for a healthy savings plan. Yet for millions of Americans, it remains their primary or sole source of income. Without additional savings or investments, retirees may face difficult trade-offs, such as forgoing medical care, skipping vacations, or compromising on vehicle and home maintenance.

Planning ahead is critical. Retirees should look into supplemental income sources, budget wisely, and consider alternative ways to manage high-cost areas like healthcare and insurance. By preparing early, retirees can better navigate the financial challenges of living on Social Security alone.

