Missouri State Highway Patrol asks cars to slow down and switch on their headlights

By Oliver

Published on:

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to be cautious on highways and interstates during the snowstorm.

Sgt. Mike McClure of MSHP Troop D tells Ozarks First that visibility on I-44 is rapidly deteriorating and is expected to worsen throughout Tuesday.

Troopers say drivers are still going too fast.

Sgt. McClure says he has seen many drivers forget to turn on their headlights. He encourages people to switch their headlights to manual mode rather than automatic.

The MSHP also advises people to leave extra space between themselves and the vehicles ahead of them.

Sgt. McClure warns that with low visibility, it may be difficult to see crashes, emergency vehicles, or snow plows ahead of you.

Ozarks First will keep you informed about changing road conditions.

The Highway Patrol expects to send out numbers for calls they responded to later this afternoon.

