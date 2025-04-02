US local news

Missouri man pleads guilty to five bank robberies and one attempt amid a yearlong crime spree that included threats and detailed demand notes

By Oliver

Published on:

Missouri man pleads guilty to five bank robberies and one attempt amid a yearlong crime spree that included threats and detailed demand notes

Missouri – A Missouri man admitted in federal court that he robbed five banks and attempted a sixth in the St. Louis area over the course of a year. Derrick Snulligan, 62, pleaded guilty last Thursday in US District Court in St. Louis.

According to court documents, Snulligan started his crime spree on April 18, 2023, when he entered a bank in Northwoods wearing a mask and handed the teller a note demanding money. On August 28, 2023, he returned to the same bank and repeated the process, passing a demand note while wearing a mask.

On October 13, Snulligan made a third attempt at the same Northwoods location, but this time the teller activated a security alarm and ordered him to leave. He fled the scene with no money.

After that failed attempt, investigators believe Snulligan changed his strategy, making his notes more aggressive. On June 24, 2024, he approached a teller at a credit union in Hazelwood and passed a note saying, “If you don’t want to get hurt, go in your drawer and give me 6 hundred-dollar bills, 4 fifty-dollar bills, 10 ten-dollar bills, and 20 five-dollar bills as soon as possible.” The teller agreed, handing over the money, and Snulligan escaped.

Three days later, on June 27, he struck twice more. First, at a credit union in St. Louis, followed by a Florissant location later that day. In both cases, he gave the tellers notes containing detailed instructions and threats of violence. Following each robbery, he was seen fleeing in a blue vehicle, later identified as a Buick Encore.

The investigators were able to trace the vehicle back to Snulligan. After being apprehended, he confessed to all five robberies and one attempted robbery. He also returned some of the stolen cash. Authorities confirmed that he sometimes went by another name, Derrick Jackson.

Snulligan has pleaded guilty to five counts of bank robbery. Each charge has a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 1.

The FBI investigated the case in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies, such as the Florissant Police Department, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and the Northwoods Police Department. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Paul D’Agrosa.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a national initiative that promotes collaboration between law enforcement and community members to reduce violent crime and improve public safety.

Source

For You!

Missouri is currently experiencing morel hunting season. Tips on foraging, identifying, and eating them

Missouri is currently experiencing morel hunting season. Tips on foraging, identifying, and eating them

Missouri man pleads guilty to five bank robberies and one attempt amid a yearlong crime spree that included threats and detailed demand notes

Missouri man pleads guilty to five bank robberies and one attempt amid a yearlong crime spree that included threats and detailed demand notes

Jasper County officials are investigating an infant's death in Oronogo

Jasper County officials are investigating an infant’s death in Oronogo

Teens who allegedly forgot to put out cigarettes accused of triggering big wildfire

Teens who allegedly forgot to put out cigarettes accused of triggering big wildfire

Teens accused of causing big wildfire after reportedly failing to put out cigarettes

Teens accused of causing big wildfire after reportedly failing to put out cigarettes

Oliver

Recommend For You

SNAP-eligible food items for Thanksgivings and Christmas with $292 Food Stamp checks

SNAP-eligible food items for Thanksgivings and Christmas with $292 Food Stamp checks

$12,000 Worth 2004 Texas Quarter with a Hidden Cactus Error Do You Own One

$12,000 Worth 2004 Texas Quarter with a Hidden Cactus Error: Do You Own One?

Thousands of Taxpayers Will Receive Refunds From the IRS in April 2025

Thousands of Taxpayers Will Receive Refunds From the IRS in April 2025

$5,000 stimulus checks Elon Musk Finally Spoke Again About the DOGE Dividends

$5,000 stimulus checks: Elon Musk Finally Spoke Again About the DOGE Dividends

Stimulus checks Are DOGE dividends actually coming What Trump and Musk have said

Stimulus checks: Are DOGE dividends actually coming? What Trump and Musk have said

Latest IRS refunds update Who’s getting a payment until 31 March

Latest IRS refunds update: Who’s getting a payment until 31 March

$1,702 stimulus payment in a few days — Check out if you qualify

$1,702 stimulus payment in a few days — Check out if you qualify

You’ve got less than 2 weeks to claim a tax refund as big as $5,600

You’ve got less than 2 weeks to claim a tax refund as big as $5,600

Monday is the last day to apply for a $1,702 permanent stimulus check

Monday is the last day to apply for a $1,702 permanent stimulus check

Retirees Face 25% IRS Penalty If They Miss This April 1 Deadline

Retirees Face 25% IRS Penalty If They Miss This April 1 Deadline

New $1,702 stimulus check in April confirmed for eligible Americans

New $1,702 stimulus check in April confirmed for eligible Americans

If you have to pay for someone to care your child, the IRS could give you a Tax Credit

If you have to pay for someone to care your child, the IRS could give you a Tax Credit

Leave a Comment