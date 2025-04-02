US local news

Missouri is currently experiencing morel hunting season. Tips on foraging, identifying, and eating them

By Oliver

Published on:

Missouri is currently experiencing morel hunting season. Tips on foraging, identifying, and eating them

Morels are odd-looking, elusive, and back in season in Missouri.

The wild, edible mushrooms only grow from late March to early May under specific temperature and soil moisture conditions, and their earthy colors blend in with the forest undergrowth where they spawn, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. For many who participate, looking for them every spring is a family tradition, an ongoing obsession, or a special occasion.

“They are common but notoriously hard to locate against the forest floor,” according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Here’s how to begin collecting morel mushrooms if you live near them or are traveling to find them.

Where to Forage for Morels

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, most hunters keep their favorite foraging spots secret.

“Morels are treasured for their delicious flavor and the fun of the hunt, which is often a family tradition spanning generations,” the department’s field guide reads.

The Great Morel blog maintains a yearly map where foragers can submit the locations of their sightings, but most only provide city and zip codes. With the exception of a single sighting in northern California in February, they were all reported in March.

According to Josh Hartwig, media specialist for the Missouri Department of Conservation and host of “Discover Nature” on KRCU, morels grow in 24 to 48 hours, which means a promising spot could be bare one day and full the next.

“Look for them in moist woods, river bottoms, and on south-facing slopes every few days or so,” he told the radio station KRCU. “They’re often found near dead elm trees, in old orchards or burned areas.”

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, they typically emerge when temperatures drop to the 50s and rise to the low 70s, peaking around the time lilacs bloom.

How to identify the mushrooms

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s field guide, the mushrooms come in a variety of species and are all hollow-stemmed with a cone-shaped cap marked with definite pits and ridges that resemble a sponge, pinecone, or honeycomb.

Morels must be thoroughly cooked before they can be safely eaten, but there are many “false morels” growing in Missouri that are dangerous to consume regardless, according to officials.

According to the department, they usually have “wrinkled, floppy-looking, irregular caps” rather than the morel’s cone shape. Instead of pits and ridges, they are distinguished by folds, lobes, and wrinkles. Morel stems are always hollow, but a chambered or solid stem is also a giveaway, according to officials.

Foragers who want to be certain about their finds can consult the Missouri Mycological Society’s list of experts.

Cooking them

Alan Bergo, a Minnesota chef with a long history of working with morel mushrooms, wrote that people frequently go overboard when cleaning them. He explained that there is no need to soak or boil them. Instead, he suggests rinsing them in cold water and drying them with paper towels.

“If the mushrooms are from sandy soil or it’s rained recently, I’ll dehydrate them as they’re hard to clean,” the author stated.

He stated that the three varieties—blondes, greys, and blacks—have distinct textures and tastes. Greys are small and dense, whereas blondes are thinner and become crumbly as they mature. Blacks, which begin as a creamy color, are the most commonly harvested commercially, he explained.

In his recipes, Bergo suggests browning, sautéing, or stewing them before incorporating them into sauce. Another common method is to dry them in a dehydrator and store them later.

True morels, when undercooked, can be just as dangerous as false ones. According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, 51 people became ill after eating raw or partially cooked morels at a Montana restaurant in spring 2023. Officials reported that three people were hospitalized, and two died.

“Those who became ill experienced symptoms including diarrhea, nausea, and stomach pain,” according to the department. “People became sick shortly after consuming the morels, typically within one hour after the restaurant meal.”

Source

For You!

Missouri is currently experiencing morel hunting season. Tips on foraging, identifying, and eating them

Missouri is currently experiencing morel hunting season. Tips on foraging, identifying, and eating them

Missouri man pleads guilty to five bank robberies and one attempt amid a yearlong crime spree that included threats and detailed demand notes

Missouri man pleads guilty to five bank robberies and one attempt amid a yearlong crime spree that included threats and detailed demand notes

Jasper County officials are investigating an infant's death in Oronogo

Jasper County officials are investigating an infant’s death in Oronogo

Teens who allegedly forgot to put out cigarettes accused of triggering big wildfire

Teens who allegedly forgot to put out cigarettes accused of triggering big wildfire

Teens accused of causing big wildfire after reportedly failing to put out cigarettes

Teens accused of causing big wildfire after reportedly failing to put out cigarettes

Oliver

Recommend For You

SNAP-eligible food items for Thanksgivings and Christmas with $292 Food Stamp checks

SNAP-eligible food items for Thanksgivings and Christmas with $292 Food Stamp checks

$12,000 Worth 2004 Texas Quarter with a Hidden Cactus Error Do You Own One

$12,000 Worth 2004 Texas Quarter with a Hidden Cactus Error: Do You Own One?

Thousands of Taxpayers Will Receive Refunds From the IRS in April 2025

Thousands of Taxpayers Will Receive Refunds From the IRS in April 2025

$5,000 stimulus checks Elon Musk Finally Spoke Again About the DOGE Dividends

$5,000 stimulus checks: Elon Musk Finally Spoke Again About the DOGE Dividends

Stimulus checks Are DOGE dividends actually coming What Trump and Musk have said

Stimulus checks: Are DOGE dividends actually coming? What Trump and Musk have said

Latest IRS refunds update Who’s getting a payment until 31 March

Latest IRS refunds update: Who’s getting a payment until 31 March

$1,702 stimulus payment in a few days — Check out if you qualify

$1,702 stimulus payment in a few days — Check out if you qualify

You’ve got less than 2 weeks to claim a tax refund as big as $5,600

You’ve got less than 2 weeks to claim a tax refund as big as $5,600

Monday is the last day to apply for a $1,702 permanent stimulus check

Monday is the last day to apply for a $1,702 permanent stimulus check

Retirees Face 25% IRS Penalty If They Miss This April 1 Deadline

Retirees Face 25% IRS Penalty If They Miss This April 1 Deadline

New $1,702 stimulus check in April confirmed for eligible Americans

New $1,702 stimulus check in April confirmed for eligible Americans

If you have to pay for someone to care your child, the IRS could give you a Tax Credit

If you have to pay for someone to care your child, the IRS could give you a Tax Credit

Leave a Comment