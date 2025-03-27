Missouri authorities have uncovered a body in the trunk of a charred automobile, and the identity has been released

US local news

Barry County, Missouri — We’re learning more about the body discovered in a burned-out vehicle near Shell Knob last week.

Danny Boyd, Barry County Sheriff, says they were notified about a burned vehicle towed by Schrader’s Towing in Shell Knob, where they discovered a body in the trunk.

Following an autopsy on Monday, DNA technology identified the body as Marvin Lance McCullough, 55, of Aurora.

Authorities say the vehicle was set on fire and towed from a home on Farm Road 1170 in Verona. McCullough’s body was discovered in the trunk of the vehicle after it arrived at Schrader’s Towing in Shell Knob.

The vehicle is registered to McCullough’s mother, Carolyn Gentry. Officials claim she told them her son was in possession of her car, but she hadn’t seen him in several days.

This incident is still being investigated, and we will provide additional information as it becomes available.

