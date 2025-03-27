US local news

Mississippians could be eligible for a generic medication settlement worth nearly $40 million, the attorney general says

By Oliver

Published on:

Mississippians could be eligible for a generic medication settlement worth nearly $40 million, the attorney general says

Jackson, Mississippi – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch encourages consumers to check their eligibility for reimbursement for certain generic drug purchases.

Mississippi has joined 50 other states and territories in seeking preliminary approval for a $39.1 million settlement with generic drug manufacturer Apotex over a conspiracy to raise prices and limit competition.

Last year, Fitch announced a settlement in principle with Apotex, as well as a $10 million settlement with Heritage Pharmaceuticals.

When this was announced, the settlement with Apotex was contingent on the signatures of all required states and territories, which have now been obtained, and the coalition has filed the settlement in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut in Hartford.

“My office is committed to holding these companies accountable and taking action to lower drug costs,” according to Fitch. “We encourage any Mississippian who thinks they may be eligible to register today.”

To see a list of generic prescription drugs included in the settlement, click HERE.

To be eligible for compensation, the drug must have been purchased between May 2009 and December 2019.

Source

For You!

Missouri authorities have uncovered a body in the trunk of a charred automobile, and the identity has been released

Missouri authorities have uncovered a body in the trunk of a charred automobile, and the identity has been released

Mississippians could be eligible for a generic medication settlement worth nearly $40 million, the attorney general says

Mississippians could be eligible for a generic medication settlement worth nearly $40 million, the attorney general says

$3.2 billion. The Mississippi bank merger has been cleared for completion. Get the details

$3.2 billion. The Mississippi bank merger has been cleared for completion. Get the details

We want to live Anti-Hamas rallies erupt in Gaza

“We want to live”: Anti-Hamas rallies erupt in Gaza

Lawmakers in New York attack Tesla

Lawmakers in New York attack Tesla

Oliver

Recommend For You

JD Vance $5000 Child Tax Credit 2024 – Who will get this Check Eligibility & Payment Date

JD Vance $5000 Child Tax Credit 2024 – Who will get this? Check Eligibility & Payment Date

2025 Idaho Tax Refund Status – Check Top Reasons for Refund Delays and What to Do!

2025 Idaho Tax Refund Status – Check Top Reasons for Refund Delays and What to Do!

SNAP Benefits Up to $292 and SSI for Americans 65+ on April 1, 2025 How to Apply

SNAP Benefits Up to $292 and SSI for Americans 65+ on April 1, 2025: How to Apply?

$44 Million Waiting for North Carolina Taxpayers – Check IRS Claim Process!

$44 Million Waiting for North Carolina Taxpayers – Check IRS Claim Process!

IRS Tax Credits Of Up To $2,000 Coming in 2025 – Will you get it Check Eligibility

IRS Tax Credits Of Up To $2,000 Coming in 2025 – Will you get it? Check Eligibility

Earning $1,800 a Month Find Out If You Qualify for SNAP Benefits in 2025!

Earning $1,800 a Month? Find Out If You Qualify for SNAP Benefits in 2025!

Get ready to receive an IRS Tax Refund of $2,600 before the end of March if you are on this list of Americans

Get ready to receive an IRS Tax Refund of $2,600 before the end of March if you are on this list of Americans

Why’s My Tax Refund Taking So Long Main Reason for the IRS to Delay Your Check

Why’s My Tax Refund Taking So Long: Main Reason for the IRS to Delay Your Check

You May Qualify for a $1,400 Stimulus Check Deadline Is Coming Very Soon

You May Qualify for a $1,400 Stimulus Check: Deadline Is Coming Very Soon

When will DOGE stimulus checks arrive in American households?

When will DOGE stimulus checks arrive in American households?

1.1M Taxpayers Haven’t Claimed Tax Refunds of Almost $1,000: IRS Still Has $1B to Deliver

The IRS warns that the time to claim up to $1 billion in refunds is running out

The IRS warns that the time to claim up to $1 billion in refunds is running out

Leave a Comment