Mississippians could be eligible for a generic medication settlement worth nearly $40 million, the attorney general says

Jackson, Mississippi – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch encourages consumers to check their eligibility for reimbursement for certain generic drug purchases.

Mississippi has joined 50 other states and territories in seeking preliminary approval for a $39.1 million settlement with generic drug manufacturer Apotex over a conspiracy to raise prices and limit competition.

Last year, Fitch announced a settlement in principle with Apotex, as well as a $10 million settlement with Heritage Pharmaceuticals.

When this was announced, the settlement with Apotex was contingent on the signatures of all required states and territories, which have now been obtained, and the coalition has filed the settlement in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut in Hartford.

“My office is committed to holding these companies accountable and taking action to lower drug costs,” according to Fitch. “We encourage any Mississippian who thinks they may be eligible to register today.”

To see a list of generic prescription drugs included in the settlement, click HERE.

To be eligible for compensation, the drug must have been purchased between May 2009 and December 2019.

Source