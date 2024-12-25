Mississippi Rule 2024 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

In Mississippi, the rules regarding making a right turn on red are governed by state traffic laws, specifically Mississippi Code § 63-3-309. Here’s an overview of the key points related to this regulation:

Right Turn on Red: Legal Framework

1. General Rule:

Vehicles facing a steady red signal may turn right after coming to a complete stop, provided there is no sign prohibiting such a turn (i.e., “No Turn On Red”). This means that drivers must first stop at the intersection and ensure that it is safe to proceed.

2. Yielding Requirements:

When making a right turn on red, drivers must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians who are lawfully within an adjacent crosswalk and to any other vehicles lawfully using the intersection. This is crucial for ensuring pedestrian safety and preventing accidents.

3. Exceptions:

The law allows for right turns on red at most intersections unless explicitly prohibited by signage. However, it is important for drivers to be aware of local regulations or specific intersections that may have different rules .

Practical Considerations

Complete Stop : Drivers must come to a complete stop at the intersection before making a right turn on red. Failing to do so can result in being cited for running a red light, which is considered a traffic violation .

: Drivers must come to a complete stop at the intersection before making a right turn on red. Failing to do so can result in being cited for running a red light, which is considered a traffic violation . Awareness of Surroundings: Before executing a right turn on red, drivers should check for pedestrians and other vehicles to ensure that the turn can be made safely without interfering with traffic.

Conclusion

In summary, Mississippi law permits right turns on red after a complete stop unless otherwise indicated by signage. Drivers must yield to pedestrians and other vehicles when making this maneuver. Understanding these rules helps promote safe driving practices and compliance with traffic regulations in the state.

SOURCES:-