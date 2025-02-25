US local news

Mississippi driver service offices are operating, but expect a long wait. This is what we know

By Oliver

Published on:

Mississippi driver service offices are operating, but expect a long wait. This is what we know

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety reported on Monday that driver service bureaus are experiencing “significant technical issues at all locations statewide due to a recent system upgrade from our vendor.” This is what we know.

On Thursday afternoon, the DPS announced that all driver service offices would close immediately and reopen on February 24.

The offices opened on Monday, but the state reported that technology issues continue to cause delays.

“While all locations remain open, wait times are considerably longer than usual, with some transactions taking up to one hour to complete instead of the typical 6 to 7 minutes,” the governor’s office said Monday.

The announcement states that system updates “may have resulted in delays or service outages at various locations across the state.”

Mississippi residents are encouraged to postpone visits to driver service offices. Anyone who must go in person should expect to wait longer than usual.

“We are working closely with our vendor to resolve this issue as soon as possible. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time,” DPS stated in a news release.

“We will work with our state and local partners to address any issues with licenses or credentials that may have expired during this time period.”

The website dps.ms.gov provides online services. The website allows users to schedule appointments and renew driver’s licenses or ID cards. You can also request duplicate IDs, pay fees, and obtain your motor vehicle record.

Source

For You!

Giuliani has completely satisfied Georgia election workers' $148 million judgment

Giuliani has completely satisfied Georgia election workers’ $148 million judgment

Judge restricts ICE enforcement efforts at churches and other houses of worship

Judge restricts ICE enforcement efforts at churches and other houses of worship

Private security removed an Idaho woman from a local Republican town hall

Private security removed an Idaho woman from a local Republican town hall

Officials meet to discuss illegal immigration enforcement in Mississippi

Officials meet to discuss illegal immigration enforcement in Mississippi

Chemours spills white plume in MS Coast waterway; environmental agency investigates

Chemours spills white plume in MS Coast waterway; environmental agency investigates

Oliver

Recommend For You

Donald Trump Child Tax Credit Plan For Families Of All Income Levels In 2025 Know Eligibility & amp; Impact

Donald Trump Child Tax Credit Plan For Families Of All Income Levels In 2025: Know Eligibility & amp; Impact

Everything You Need to Know About the $725 Stimulus Payments in California!

Everything You Need to Know About the $725 Stimulus Payments in California!

Snap Benefits Are About to End It’s the Last Chance to Get Cash This Month

Snap Benefits Are About to End: It’s the Last Chance to Get Cash This Month

IRS Tax Season 2025 Confirmed Tax Refund payments for the coming days of March

IRS Tax Season 2025: Confirmed Tax Refund payments for the coming days of March

IRS Tax Refund 2025 Key Dates and Factors That May Delay Your Payment

IRS Tax Refund 2025: Key Dates and Factors That May Delay Your Payment

IRS advice on getting your Tax Refund as quickly as possible Don’t forget to do this

IRS advice on getting your Tax Refund as quickly as possible: Don’t forget to do this

Last SNAP Food Stamps payments for February Check the calendar carefully to plan your monthly shop

Last SNAP Food Stamps payments for February: Check the calendar carefully to plan your monthly shop

Trump Talks About $8,000 DOGE Stimulus Checks Here’s All We Know So Far About This Extra Cash

Trump Talks About $8,000 DOGE Stimulus Checks: Here’s All We Know So Far About This Extra Cash

$3284 Alaskan PFD Payment 2024 Only these people will get this, Check Payment Date

$3284 Alaskan PFD Payment 2024: Only these people will get this, Check Payment Date

Disaster Food Stamps 2024 Only these are qualified for D-SNAP in Florida, Check Eligibility

Disaster Food Stamps 2024: Only these are qualified for D-SNAP in Florida, Check Eligibility

New SNAP Work Rules Coming to New Mexico in 2025 – Find Out How They’ll Affect Your Benefits

New SNAP Work Rules Coming to New Mexico in 2025 – Find Out How They’ll Affect Your Benefits

More Tax Refunds are on the way This is the day when you will receive your payment from the IRS

More Tax Refunds are on the way: This is the day when you will receive your payment from the IRS

Leave a Comment