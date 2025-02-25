Mississippi driver service offices are operating, but expect a long wait. This is what we know

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety reported on Monday that driver service bureaus are experiencing “significant technical issues at all locations statewide due to a recent system upgrade from our vendor.” This is what we know.

On Thursday afternoon, the DPS announced that all driver service offices would close immediately and reopen on February 24.

The offices opened on Monday, but the state reported that technology issues continue to cause delays.

“While all locations remain open, wait times are considerably longer than usual, with some transactions taking up to one hour to complete instead of the typical 6 to 7 minutes,” the governor’s office said Monday.

The announcement states that system updates “may have resulted in delays or service outages at various locations across the state.”

Mississippi residents are encouraged to postpone visits to driver service offices. Anyone who must go in person should expect to wait longer than usual.

“We are working closely with our vendor to resolve this issue as soon as possible. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time,” DPS stated in a news release.

“We will work with our state and local partners to address any issues with licenses or credentials that may have expired during this time period.”

The website dps.ms.gov provides online services. The website allows users to schedule appointments and renew driver’s licenses or ID cards. You can also request duplicate IDs, pay fees, and obtain your motor vehicle record.

