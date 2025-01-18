US local news

Migrants are fleeing the United States voluntarily, fearful of Trump’s deportations

Throughout the 2024 election, President-elect Donald Trump promised to carry out mass deportations once in office.

Some migrants are voluntarily leaving the country ahead of Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

Immigration attorney Rolando Vasquez told News Nation that some of his clients who entered during the Biden administration are now choosing to return home, fearing deportation under the new administration.

These decisions have been influenced by factors other than Trump’s deportation plans.

Vazquez claims that Mexico is now willing to accept non-Mexican deportees. This move would primarily affect Cuban and Venezuelan migrants, as those countries typically reject deportation flights from the United States but may accept them from Mexico.

“This is causing many migrants to leave on their own, knowing that they’re either going to be deported to their home country or be deported to Mexico,” Vazquez told the media. “The overwhelming majority of them do not want to be in Mexico.”

According to Mexican sources, newly deported migrants are likely to be exploited, kidnapped, or extorted by cartels and smugglers. As of now, it is unclear whether Mexico has a plan to protect deported migrants.

