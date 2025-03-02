Midwest Winter Storm: Heavy snow might threaten Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin by Tuesday night

Chicago, Illinois – Beginning Tuesday, a winter storm will bring heavy, wet snow and rain to the Midwest, with significant impacts expected in Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Travel disruptions are expected as the system moves across the region.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm will strengthen as it moves northeast. Areas north of the system may see heavy snowfall, while southern regions such as Missouri, Indiana, and Ohio may see a mix of rain and snow. Strong winds can also create hazardous travel conditions.

Snowfall totals are uncertain, but some areas may see significant accumulation. Wet, heavy snow increases the likelihood of power outages and hazardous driving conditions. Meteorologists advise residents to monitor updates as the storm’s path becomes clearer.

Travel may become dangerous by Tuesday night, as road conditions deteriorate rapidly. Airlines may experience delays or cancellations in affected states.

Officials recommend preparing for winter weather by securing outdoor items, stockpiling emergency supplies, and adjusting travel plans as necessary. More updates will be provided as the system progresses.

