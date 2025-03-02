Owosso

Midwest Winter Storm: Heavy snow might threaten Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin by Tuesday night

By Oliver

Published on:

Midwest Winter Storm Heavy snow might threaten Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin by Tuesday night

Chicago, Illinois – Beginning Tuesday, a winter storm will bring heavy, wet snow and rain to the Midwest, with significant impacts expected in Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Travel disruptions are expected as the system moves across the region.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm will strengthen as it moves northeast. Areas north of the system may see heavy snowfall, while southern regions such as Missouri, Indiana, and Ohio may see a mix of rain and snow. Strong winds can also create hazardous travel conditions.

Snowfall totals are uncertain, but some areas may see significant accumulation. Wet, heavy snow increases the likelihood of power outages and hazardous driving conditions. Meteorologists advise residents to monitor updates as the storm’s path becomes clearer.

Travel may become dangerous by Tuesday night, as road conditions deteriorate rapidly. Airlines may experience delays or cancellations in affected states.

Officials recommend preparing for winter weather by securing outdoor items, stockpiling emergency supplies, and adjusting travel plans as necessary. More updates will be provided as the system progresses.

Released her dogs at them Florida woman allegedly used her Great Dane to fight investigators after stealing electricity

A man accused of stabbing his 'pro-Trump' childhood best friend with a trowel was pronounced not guilty due to insanity

Parents zip-tied. Police say a 10-year-old child was denied food and forced to stand in a corner for '10-12 hours'.

License Renewal for Seniors in Kansas What You Need to Know

Iowa Traffic Rule 2025 Update Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Everything changes for dependents — Here’s when to claim VA Education Benefits

Tax Refund Calendar that the IRS will send in March 2025

SNAP Food Stamps in March 2025 These are the mailing dates and the new maximum payments

CalFresh Benefits Only These Households Will Get Their Money in March

The IRS Might Be Delaying Your Child Tax Credit Refunds Will Be Really Late This Year

Will we get DOGE checks Here's the latest update on 2025 stimulus check talks

$1,600 Stimulus Payment Schedule in March 2025 – Check Eligibility & Payment Date

CalFresh (SNAP) Payment of Up to $292 in March 2025 – Only These People Will Get it!

IRS Tax Season 2025 March 3rd is the last day to avoid paying estimated taxes

Who gets $292 in SNAP Food Stamps in the first week of March

Bad News From IRS Your Tax Refund May Be Delayed (And Smaller Than Expected)

Tax Season 2025 does not end on April 15th for all Americans Here’s how you can ask the IRS for an extension

