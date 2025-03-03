Owosso

Mid-week chaos will approach in the shape of rain, snow, and ice

By Oliver

Published on:

WEATHER STORY: A high pressure cell from Canada will control our weekend, keeping temperatures lower than the previous week. Another warm-up will begin on Monday.

The lift provided by the heat will assist Tuesday and Wednesday in bringing rain, snow, and even ice mixes. A juicy Colorado low is brewing, which is expected to bring sloppy snow to the region. Minnesota may receive a mere 1-4″. Wisconsin could have a 4-8 record overall. However, the U.P. could increase to 10 inches.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be mostly clear, but not as cold as Sunday morning. The low should be around 23 above. The wind will be from the southwest, at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The weather will remain sunny, with a morning high of 23 and an afternoon high well above normal. The normal is 30, but 45 is quite possible in the afternoon! The wind will be S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: The Colorado low will begin with an 80% chance of rain and snow mix. The morning low will be 32. The high will be 38. The wind will be NE 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: The backside of the low will drop temperatures, causing the system to shift to more snow than rain. Minnesota may have light accumulations, but they are slippery. Totals may range from moderate to heavy in Wisconsin and Michigan. The low will be 23. The high will be 29. The wind will be from the north at 15 to 30 miles per hour.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Almost as quickly as the low appears, it will vanish. Next Thursday through Sunday, there will be sunshine and temperatures close to normal.

