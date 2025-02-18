Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of a cold morning Tuesday

Mid-Michigan – Due to the bitterly cold weather in Mid-Michigan on Tuesday morning, many students will be given an extra day off.

Several Mid-Michigan school districts canceled classes on Tuesday following a snowy weekend and bitterly cold weather. Wind chills could reach -15 or -20 degrees in parts of the region Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a Cold Weather Advisory for the Great Lakes Bay Region, Thumb, and the entire northern Lower Peninsula from 9 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Areas not included in the advisory will still experience frigid temperatures, but not as cold.

High temperatures Tuesday afternoon temperatures are expected to be in the teens, but wind chills will remain significantly lower as wind speeds increase. Wind chills below zero are possible throughout the day.

Temperatures begin to moderate on Wednesday, with highs around 20 and reaching the mid-30s by the weekend.

