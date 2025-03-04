Owosso

Michigan’s largest festival adds almost 40 bands to an already packed schedule

By Oliver

Published on:

Rothbury, Michigan – Festivalgoers all over the country are ecstatic after the state’s largest festival added more names to an already impressive lineup.

Monday evening, Electric Forest announced over 40 new artists for the big summer event, which will feature just over 100 artists.

The festival released a partial lineup in December, just before public ticket sales for the multi-day festival, which will take place from June 19 to June 22.

Two new headliners have been added to the bill for Electric Forest’s 13th installment. Vintage Culture, a Brazilian DJ and producer, will make his first appearance at the festival, while Zeds Dead, a Toronto-based electronic music duo, will make their third headlining appearance. Zeds Dead was listed as a headliner in 2014 and will return to Ranch Arena in 2023.

Mike Posner, a singer-songwriter from Detroit, was among the additions, along with other notable artists such as Tape B, Dombresky aka Disco Dom, Caribou’s experimental underground alias DAPHNI, The Knocks, and Dragonette.

The festival also announced in a press release that WORSHIP’s Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock, and 1991 would perform solo sets.

There are now fifteen music artists listed at the top of the billing. Those artists include:

  • Zeds Dead
  • Vintage Closure
  • Justice
  • Liquid Stranger
  • Sara Landry
  • Tiesto
  • Louis the Child
  • Worship (Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock, 1991)
  • Fisher
  • Disclosure (DJ Set)
  • Barry Can’t Swim
  • Khruangbin
  • Of the Trees
  • Mochakk
  • Two incidents from The String Cheese Incident

The festival also announced some curated events, such as BASSRUSH, a Deadbeats Stage Takeover, Disclosure Friends & Family, and Sunday Pride presented by Dreamland, in addition to its full lineup of acclaimed Plug-In Programs.

Tens of thousands of people attend the eccentric, psychedelic, and imaginative festival, which takes place over four days at the Double JJ Resort in Rothbury.

Tickets went on sale to the general public on Friday, December 6.

There are still tickets available on the festival’s official website. This page contains information on specific pass types, vehicle passes, group camping, early arrival, shuttles, add-ons, lockers, and more.

In 2023 and 2024, Electric Forest featured more than 100 artists.

