Michigan’s child car seat laws are changing on April 2. Here’s what you should know

MONROE COUNTY — Attention parents, Michigan’s child car seat laws are changing April 2.

Two existing laws will include new age requirements.

Infants and children must use rear-facing car seats until they are at least two years old, or until they outgrow the manufacturer’s height and weight limits. Previously, the law set that age at 1-year-old.

According to new laws, once children have outgrown rear-facing car seats, they must remain in forward-facing car seats until they are at least five years old or until they outgrow the manufacturer’s height and weight limits. Previously, the law set the age at four years old.

Two current Michigan car seat laws will remain unchanged: once out of car seats, children must use a booster seat until they are at least 8 years old or 4 feet, 9 inches tall. Also staying the same: All children under age 13 must be buckled in a seatbelt in the backseat of vehicles.

Christi Rogers, executive director of the Child Advocacy Network of Monroe County and a Child Passenger Safety Technician, said she’s not hearing much from local parents about the changes.

“I have not received too many questions,” she said.

Rogers stated that her organisation provides child seats to families in need. She also can install and inspect car seats by appointment.

“When a family receives a car seat, we discuss how to properly install and buckle the child. I help them install, if they wish. We do offer inspection and, to do that, they just need to send me an email to schedule an appointment,” Rogers said. Her email address is:

[email protected].

Although CAN provides car seats, supplies are currently low.

“We raise money to buy the car seats. We do have some. Being a CPST, I can get them from the state, but there are a few more qualifiers the family must meet. They don’t offer an infant car seat, but they do have a big convertible style seat,” Rogers told me.

Source