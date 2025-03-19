Owosso

Michigan Winter Storm Warning: Up to 12 inches of snow and 40 mph winds are expected by Wednesday

Marquette, MI – A major winter storm is expected to hit Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, bringing heavy snowfall and strong winds that could create hazardous travel conditions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Marquette has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Marquette and Alger counties from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

These areas could receive 5 to 12 inches of snow, with higher amounts expected inland from Lake Superior. Wind gusts near the shoreline can reach 40 mph, resulting in widespread blowing and drifting snow.

Further west, Baraga, Dickinson, and Iron counties are also under a Winter Storm Warning from noon Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday. These areas may receive 5 to 11 inches of snow, with winds gusting up to 35 mph.

Whiteout conditions are expected on Wednesday afternoon and evening, making travel hazardous. Commuters should prepare for low visibility and snow-covered roads, with some areas potentially dangerous.

Officials advise residents to avoid unnecessary travel and to keep an emergency kit in their vehicles that includes a flashlight, food, and water. Strong winds may cause power outages.

For the most recent information, contact the National Weather Service or your local emergency management officials.

