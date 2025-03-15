Michigan votes to propose a ban on trans athletes versus girls; Democrats face reaction from LGBTQ+ advocates

The Michigan House of Representatives passed a resolution urging the Michigan High School Athletic Association to follow President Donald Trump’s executive order and prohibit transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

“Allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports in defiance of a federal executive order could put female athletes in Michigan at risk for injury, threatens the safety and fairness of competitions and undermines the intent of Title IX,” the resolution said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Sixty-six people voted in favor of the resolution, compared to 43 against; eight of the yays were Democrats, who have been chastised by LGBTQ+ groups.

“The shift in how Democrats are positioning themselves on issues concerning trans rights is troubling,” said Equality Michigan executive director Erin Knott on Thursday.

“It’s time to act decisively to take a firm stand and to make it clear we will fight to protect the LGBTQ+ community no matter what, and unfortunately we’re not seeing that same vigor that we did even just last year.”

“We all want sports to be fair, and student athletes to be safe,” Knott agreed. “That is why the MHSAA already has rules in place for who can participate in different sports at different levels, covering a wide range of issues.

They have a process in place and are experts in school sports. They don’t need politicians in Lansing to override their expertise with a blanket ban that applies to everyone.”

According to Jerron Totten, who leads the party’s LGBT & Allies Caucus, “There are so many other issues that are more pressing, more concerning, and more alarming than trans kids playing sports.”

And I believe that as voters, we are looking for legislators who will address these issues rather than scapegoating marginalized communities.”

“The Democratic Party chose a different path than we normally would expect,” said Jeffrey Pienela, president of Muskegon Pride, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

“This is surprising. It’s almost like, “Who’s got your back when neither party does?”

One Democrat, Rep. Emily Dievendorf, explained why she voted for the resolution.

“I want you to consider what it means to be a kid. Trying to figure out who you are and find a place to belong. Learning confidence with the help of your peers and mentors… Imagine being told by adults, your own government, that you are the problem. That playing sports, making friends, and being yourself are all wrong. That the community intended to support you but is now determined to erase you.

“I know what it’s like to be a queer kid; it’s lonely. I understand how isolating and dehumanizing it is to be our nonbinary legislator. This resolution is not about fairness. It’s not about safeguarding women’s sports. This is not about safety, because there is no danger. “There is no threat.”

Rep. Alabas Farhat, a Democrat who voted against the majority of her party, proposed an alternative.

“We want to ensure that the competition is fair. And, to be honest, that is where it comes from for me. Folks in my district, I believe, agree with that sentiment. Rep. Alabas Farhat stated.

“I would prefer that we prioritize conversations about affordability and housing. I would prefer that those discussions take precedence over resolutions like this. But, again, for me, it’s a matter of fairness, and my district has strong feelings about this.”

