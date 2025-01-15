Owosso

Michigan Senator urges Governor to raise flags to full staff for Inauguration Day

By Lucas

Published on:

Michigan Senator urges Governor to raise flags to full staff for Inauguration Day

LANSING, MI — A state senator has asked Governor Gretchen Whitmer to order that flags be raised to full staff for Inauguration Day on Monday.

Republican Senator Jim Runestad is requesting that flags be raised to full staff at the Michigan Capitol and all state buildings on January 20th to commemorate the Presidential Inauguration.

President Joe Biden had ordered that all flags be lowered to half-staff for 30 days following the death of former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away on December 29 at the age of 100 — a timeline that coincides with Inauguration Day on January 20.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that all Texas flags would be raised to full staff on Inauguration Day.

“Inauguration Day should be a day of hope for our state and nation as President Trump resumes his duties in the White House,” Runestad, R-White Lake, said. “While the nation mourns the passing of former President Carter, we should be using this day to proudly stand with the new administration, which includes raising all flags to full-staff.”

“President Carter was a good man and an exemplary American who set a strong example for all of us throughout his long life. He rose from peanut farmer to president, having previously served in the United States Navy, the state legislature, and as Governor of Georgia.

In the White House, President Carter brokered peace, established the Departments of Energy and Education, promoted solar energy, and doubled the amount of land designated for national parks and wildlife refuges.

After becoming the world’s most powerful person, he dedicated decades of his life to assisting the poorest people around the world.

He worked with Habitat for Humanity to build thousands of homes and founded the Carter Center, which focuses on health and human rights issues. He also made time to preach from his community pulpit on Sundays.

President Carter led an inspiring life, guided by fundamental core values that many of us share: faith, patriotism, and love. “My thoughts are with his family.” – Statement by Governor Whitmer on December 30th, 2024

SOURCE

For You!

Puerto Rico calls on Trump to respond to Venezuelan President Maduro's threats to invade

Puerto Rico calls on Trump to respond to Venezuelan President Maduro’s threats to invade

On 'The View,' Whoopi Goldberg faces criticism for her comments about the California wildfires

On ‘The View,’ Whoopi Goldberg faces criticism for her comments about the California wildfires

Understanding Your Knife Rights in Delaware A Legal Guide

Understanding Your Knife Rights in Delaware: A Legal Guide

The Legality of Car Sleeping in Georgia What You Need to Know

The Legality of Car Sleeping in Georgia: What You Need to Know

The Legality of Car Sleeping in Georgia What You Need to Know

Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Nebraska? Here’s What the Law Says

Lucas

Recommend For You

A group of Louisiana citizens may get a Stimulus Check from the IRS Details and amounts

A group of Louisiana citizens may get a Stimulus Check from the IRS: Details and amounts

January stimulus check payment of $725 – so you can claim it if you meet this requirement

January stimulus check payment of $725 – so you can claim it if you meet this requirement

The IRS Warns A Major Tax Deadline Is Coming Very Soon

The IRS Warns: A Major Tax Deadline Is Coming Very Soon

SNAP Benefits on the Chopping Block Food Stamps Could Be Cut for Millions

SNAP Benefits on the Chopping Block: Food Stamps Could Be Cut for Millions

$2,000 Child Tax Credit how it affects your 2025 tax return

$2,000 Child Tax Credit: how it affects your 2025 tax return

$2,000 Child Tax Credit How it affects your IRS Tax Return in 2025

$2,000 Child Tax Credit: How it affects your IRS Tax Return in 2025

Get paid +$150,000 in 2025 5 remote jobs to travel the world

Get paid +$150,000 in 2025: 5 remote jobs to travel the world

SNAP Benefits Recertification in January Steps to Follow if You’re in the List

SNAP Benefits Recertification in January: Steps to Follow if You’re in the List

The IRS Is Sending up to $1,400 in Stimulus Checks at the End of January

The IRS Is Sending up to $1,400 in Stimulus Checks at the End of January

Stimulus check what it is and who can receive it

Stimulus check what it is and who can receive it

Child Tax Credit 2025 will bring important new features for Americans

Child Tax Credit 2025 will bring important new features for Americans

These 2 stocks are soaring — Start in 2025 and hold them for 20 years

These 2 stocks are soaring — Start in 2025 and hold them for 20 years

Leave a Comment