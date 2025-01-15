Michigan Senator urges Governor to raise flags to full staff for Inauguration Day

LANSING, MI — A state senator has asked Governor Gretchen Whitmer to order that flags be raised to full staff for Inauguration Day on Monday.

Republican Senator Jim Runestad is requesting that flags be raised to full staff at the Michigan Capitol and all state buildings on January 20th to commemorate the Presidential Inauguration.

President Joe Biden had ordered that all flags be lowered to half-staff for 30 days following the death of former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away on December 29 at the age of 100 — a timeline that coincides with Inauguration Day on January 20.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that all Texas flags would be raised to full staff on Inauguration Day.

“Inauguration Day should be a day of hope for our state and nation as President Trump resumes his duties in the White House,” Runestad, R-White Lake, said. “While the nation mourns the passing of former President Carter, we should be using this day to proudly stand with the new administration, which includes raising all flags to full-staff.”

“President Carter was a good man and an exemplary American who set a strong example for all of us throughout his long life. He rose from peanut farmer to president, having previously served in the United States Navy, the state legislature, and as Governor of Georgia.

In the White House, President Carter brokered peace, established the Departments of Energy and Education, promoted solar energy, and doubled the amount of land designated for national parks and wildlife refuges.

After becoming the world’s most powerful person, he dedicated decades of his life to assisting the poorest people around the world.

He worked with Habitat for Humanity to build thousands of homes and founded the Carter Center, which focuses on health and human rights issues. He also made time to preach from his community pulpit on Sundays.

President Carter led an inspiring life, guided by fundamental core values that many of us share: faith, patriotism, and love. “My thoughts are with his family.” – Statement by Governor Whitmer on December 30th, 2024

